Best Cheap Margaritas

Unfamiliar with lucha libre in the Valley? Allow us to unmask the mystery. This Mexican-born wrestling style, renowned for its colorfully masked competitors and high-flying matches, has been an iconic and integral part of Latino culture since the 1930s. In Arizona, lucha libre has entertained generations of fans and continues to thrive. Some of the best lucha action in Phoenix is found at events put on by Por Promotions. Launched in 2011, the company is one of Arizona's longest-running lucha promoters, showcasing the sport's traditions, including larger-than-life luchadores, fast-paced action and breathtaking aerial maneuvers. What makes Por Promotions the reigning champion of the local lucha circuit is its inclusive atmosphere and appreciation for its fanbase, as well as its occasional big-name bookings. Fans of all ages flock to monthly events at west-side pool hall Bull Shooters to cheer the technicos (heroes), boo the rudos (villains) and enjoy the action-packed fun. And the luchadores, who have occasionally included such legendary guests as Negro Casas and Psicosis, reciprocate by interacting with fans, signing autographs and posing for photos between matches. Por Promotions even works with rival local wrestling companies, such as an event in October when it will go head to head with Lucha Libre Voz. Better choose a side, fans.