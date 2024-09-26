Best Chimichangas

Sometimes, you just need to eat a deep-fried burrito the size of a brick. The chimichangas at Rosita's Place are perfect for the self-indulgent or the very hungry, a giant meal that satisfies the body and the soul. Your options include green or red chile, chicken and machaca, and there's really no wrong move here. What you'll get is an impressively large burrito with a perfectly crispy and flaky exterior, topped with guacamole, sour cream and cheese. It's a feast that can stretch to two meals or even three if you add sides of rice and beans for a modest upcharge. On the rare days that we're not in the mood for a chimi, we still stop at Rosita's to enjoy the rest of their extensive menu, which runs the gamut from breakfast to dessert.