Best Farewell

When you say goodbye to an icon, it deserves a memorable farewell. Barrio Café was founded by Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza in 2002, and the restaurant became a cornerstone of Phoenix's food community, blending rich flavors with artistic flair. So when the restaurant shuttered in May, it was a significant moment in the history of the Valley's dining scene. The Ultimo Adios was a party and celebration of Esparza — not only for her culinary touch, but also for what she offered the Phoenix community. She was not only a fervent supporter of the Latino population, but has advocated for women, immigrants and LGBTQ+ individuals with her activism. And the farewell to her and Barrio Café was marked by one important announcement: State representative Cesar Aguilar proclaimed June 2 Silvana Salcido Esparza Day. We will remember Barrio Café not only for the farewell but also as a symbol of the impact restaurants can have in a community.