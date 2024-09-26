Best Gorditas

Tacos Chiwas, as the name suggests, is known for its tacos. But we're partial to a less common dish that's no less delicious. The gorditas are thick flour tortillas cut open to create a pocket perfect for stuffing with savory fillings. Opt for the deshebrada, which comes in either red or green, for a spicy, messy, satisfying bite. Shredded beef, potato and beans are stewed with rich red and green salsas and stuffed into the little pockets. Order two or three, or mix and match with the local restaurant's tacos for a fun and delicious meal. With two Tacos Chiwas locations in the Valley, these tasty treats are never too far away.