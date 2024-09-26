Best Guacamole

There are plenty of restaurants around Phoenix that dress up their guacamole. Some top the creamy dip with pieces of mango; others add a sprinkle of cheese or sweet corn kernels. But at Call Her Martina, guac goes gourmet with the addition of crispy bites of charred ribeye. These salty, savory morsels are delicious on their own, as is the pomegranate-topped smashed avocado. But get a bite of both, and your mind may be blown. The hot steak contrasts against the cool guac for a mixture of temperatures and textures that leaves you coming back for more. This dish is a good one to share at the start of your meal, but be warned: It may leave you fighting for the last bite.