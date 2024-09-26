Best Import from Mexico

When the award-winning Mexican craft brewery opened the doors to its first American taproom in Chandler, it was a full-circle moment for its founders. Buqui Bichi Brewing was launched in Hermosillo, Sonora, in 2016 by Ramon and Luis Osuna, two brothers whose love of craft beer began in the United States. They've since built a following and five taprooms around Mexico. But they've always had their sights on the U.S. and showcasing their craft brews, including the crushable Kolsch-style ale Banquetera or Talenga, a warm, roasty coffee stout. Between 2023 and 2024, the team opened taprooms in downtown Phoenix and Chandler. The spaces are upbeat and energetic, hosting DJs and decorated with neon lights featuring their beer labels. In addition to Sonoran-brewed beers, Buqui Bichi's brewpubs offer a full bar and food, including crisp sopes piled with tender al pastor, avocado mousse, onion and cilantro.