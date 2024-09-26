Best Import from Mexico

Maybe some people can walk into Mexican Arts Imports, buy something quickly and walk out, but not us. Any visit to the store means a minimum of 30 minutes wandering the aisle of the store, checking out the merch. Mexican Arts Imports, a family-owned business for three generations and more than 50 years, sells a staggering array of colorful items, from kitchenware and clothing to wall art and holiday items. We go there for housewarming gifts, exquisite leather handbags, party decorations and brightly colored pots for the patio. The prices at Mexican Arts Imports aren't cheap, but they're fair, and we've never been dissatisfied with a purchase. New items come in all the time, so we recommend frequent visits to keep up with what the store has to offer.