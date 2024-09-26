Best Late-Night Mexican Food

There's something so special about chowing down on a delicious meal under the glow of streetlights at the end of a fun night out. But what makes this experience even better is amazing food that shines at any time of day. Baja Roots is a local food truck that pops up around town. It frequently resides outside Cobra Arcade Bar in downtown Phoenix, where owner and chef Emilene Carillo serves her menu of Tijuana-style eats. Try tacos piled with carne asada, pollo, al pastor or veggies; crunchy vampiros; elote; savory quesabirria; or the customer-favorite spicy birria ramen. Also, there's a secret menu with new items Carillo is playing around with — you just have to ask. Follow Baja Roots on Instagram to see where the truck will pop up next.