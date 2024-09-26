 Best Latin Nightclub 2024 | El Capri | La Vida | Phoenix
Best Latin Nightclub

El Capri

Latin dance joints may come and go, but El Capri has stuck around for more than four decades. It's an epic accomplishment for this gargantuan Latin club, the largest in the Valley, which is filled with couples and singles on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. They come to drink, dance and celebrate as DJs and live ensembles fill both of El Capri's rooms with the sonorous sounds of cumbia, banda and Norteño. Unlike many local Latin nightspots, reggaeton and other high-energy Latin club genres are eschewed in favor of more regional Mexican styles. Those are just some of the reasons this iconic nightlife mainstay stands out from other Latin danceterias in Phoenix. Here's another: El Capri's longtime owners, the late Melchor Marques and his younger brother Pedro cultivated a strong sense of community through the club that carried over to their other business ventures, including local Spanish-language station Radio Fiesta. Pedro will carry on this tradition to the West Valley when he transforms a vacant Sears store at Desert Sky Mall into a concert, event venue and nightspot in 2025. As he told La Voz last year, it "can really be an anchor to the community." If it's anything like the original El Capri, it will likely be just as iconic.

Best Spanish-Language Rapper

El Poeta

Before Victor Fabian Lopez Leon, a.k.a. El Poeta, became a dominant force in Spanish freestyle at Punchline Phoenix, he was already making waves in Sonora, Mexico. His razor-sharp freestyles didn't just win him local battles in northern Mexico — they propelled him to Dallas, where he claimed the 2022 Red Bull Batalla regional championship. While mainstream rap often leans on mumbled lyrics, El Poeta's style is anything but. He delivers his verses with precision, packing them with an articulation that's as abundant as it is raw. "A good Spanish rapper," he says, "is defined by mastering rhyme endings and twisting them into complex, yet coherent, verses."

