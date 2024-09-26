Best Margaritas

We've had our fair share of disappointing margaritas, abominations made with low-quality tequila, too much mixer or a way-heavy pour. But that's never the case at CRUjiente Tacos in Arcadia, where the 'ritas are always well-balanced and delicious. The Passion Fruit Serrano Margarita is the perfect mix of sweet and spicy, and the Coconut Margarita is a creamy delight. We recommend visiting on Margarita Mondays, when you can work your way through the lineup for just $8 each. And you'll have an even better time if you pair your drink with some of CRUjiente's inventive tacos, such as crunchy lamb, Korean fried chicken or garlic-roasted mushroom.