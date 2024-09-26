Best Mexican Bakery

There's no bad time of day to enjoy something from one of La Purisima's two Valley locations. A pillowy, sweet chocolate concha with your morning coffee? Sounds like a great idea. A lemon-flavored cookie topped with sprinkles to finish off lunch? Perfect. A slice of strawberry cake as a midnight snack? Yes, please. La Purisima makes Mexican baked goods fresh each day, and its offerings include everything from empanadas and croissants to muffins and danishes. The bakery often makes colored conchas for special occasions, such as red, white and green ones for Mexican Independence Day or orange and purple when the Suns are in the playoffs. Prices are low, and service is friendly and efficient, so there's no downside to stopping at La Purisima for a little treat whenever the mood strikes.