Best Mexican Coffee Shop

The name of this tiny coffee shop is a little misleading. Sure, it's small. But the adorable exterior and Instagrammable decor amount to much more than a shack. Inside, a colorful mural wraps around the cafe, and woven equipale barrel chairs topped with serapes give the space a homey feel. Head to the counter and order a latte flavored with creamy horchata or rosemary, piloncillo and ginger. For something small and strong, try the Abuelita cortado, or satisfy your craving with a classic café de olla. Deseo also offers pastries and a food menu with breakfast sandwiches, tacos, empanadas, loaded toasts and chilaquiles.