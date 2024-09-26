Best Mexican Food Truck

Chips and salsa? Hardly. Take a seat under his tent, and Memo will saunter over with a smile and a greeting and a freshly charred slab of carne asada. He slices the meat into thin ribbons right under your nose and leaves it on a rustic wooden cutting board as a complimentary little nosh to tide you over while you decide what to order. Memo's quesabirria is solid, and his tacos al pastor are made with a bold, flavorful marinade, but the grilled beef is the focus at this food truck compound in the middle of a field in Laveen. Whether you take it as tacos, vampiros or flanken-cut costillas, it arrives perfectly seasoned, sizzling and imbued with the scent of mesquite charcoal, alongside tortillas, a massive garnish plate and bowl of fresh whole Thai chiles to gnaw on for a little fiery zip.