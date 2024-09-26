 Best Mexican Food Truck 2024 | Comiendo Con Memo | La Vida | Phoenix
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Best Mexican Food Truck

Comiendo Con Memo

Chips and salsa? Hardly. Take a seat under his tent, and Memo will saunter over with a smile and a greeting and a freshly charred slab of carne asada. He slices the meat into thin ribbons right under your nose and leaves it on a rustic wooden cutting board as a complimentary little nosh to tide you over while you decide what to order. Memo's quesabirria is solid, and his tacos al pastor are made with a bold, flavorful marinade, but the grilled beef is the focus at this food truck compound in the middle of a field in Laveen. Whether you take it as tacos, vampiros or flanken-cut costillas, it arrives perfectly seasoned, sizzling and imbued with the scent of mesquite charcoal, alongside tortillas, a massive garnish plate and bowl of fresh whole Thai chiles to gnaw on for a little fiery zip.

Best Pueblan Food

El Rincon Poblano Mexican Grill

You can't spend all of your time eating Sonoran food, and why would you want to, anyway? It's a big country down there, and little gems such as El Rincon Poblano feature regional specialties from parts of Mexico that aren't just over the border. This particular family-run restaurant serves a tight list of excellent homestyle specialties from Puebla, one of the most revered cradles of Mexican gastronomy. You'll find the famous mole Poblano, a perfectly balanced blend of nuts, spices, chiles and — of course — a touch of chocolate. But the pipian verde is equally bracing, less sweet and nutty, built on ground pumpkin seeds and loads of herbs. The influence of Lebanese immigrants is seen in tacos arabes, a lesser-known relative of tacos al pastor that marries seasoned pork with caramelized onions. But arguably the most indispensable dish here is the cemita, Puebla's signature torta, available with your choice of filling plied with avocado, onion, stringy Oaxaca cheese, house-pickled chipotle chiles and a pungent herb called papalo (when it's in season), tucked into a fresh house-baked sesame roll.

Best Oaxacan Food

Oaxaca Restaurant

This place has come a long way since the bowling alley. Once hidden away in Sunnyslope's Let It Roll Bowl, Oaxaca Restaurant now boasts two stand-alone Phoenix locations. The standards like tacos, tortas and chilaquiles are here, but you can get those anywhere. Best to focus on the Oaxacan specialties of the house, such as memelitas — thick masa boats similar to sopes topped with black beans, Oaxacan cheese and tasajo, thin sheets of salted beef. Tamales Oaxaqueños, steamed in banana leaves, are deliciously fragrant, especially when smothered with a complex mole negro. The tlayuda — a crunchy, pizza-sized tortilla piled high with all manner of toppings — is an awful lot of fun to share. The house flan might fool you. It doesn't look like much, but its flavor is intense. And if your meal leaves you feeling inspired, a small market's worth of chiles, spices and other Oaxacan specialty ingredients are available to purchase and take home.

Best Chihuahuan Food

Testal Mexican Kitchen

Tirion Boan

The burritos at Testal probably are unlike any you've tried before. First, you need to order at least two for a good-sized meal. And second, they're not folded up into neat little parcels. These saucy bites are open on both ends, meaning the toppings and juices will run down your arms a little. But take one bite, and you won't care at all. Super soft flour tortillas envelop rich, savory fillings, such as the bright red pork Colorado, cheesy rajas or shredded beef with green salsa. The best part about the burritos' smaller size is that you can try multiple flavors per visit. The hearty fillings also can be served as tacos, inside gorditas or as bowls. Wash it all down with a Jamaica agua fresca or a bottle of pinole, a roasted sweet corn drink. Enjoy your meal inside, underneath a giant painted map of Chihuahua, or find a seat on the small patio, which often hosts live music.

Best Mexican Diner

El Horseshoe Restaurant

Shelby Moore

For nearly three decades, the Avitia family has run El Horseshoe right under the noses of the Phoenix fooderati, housed in a brightly muraled building on an industrial stretch of Buckeye Road near downtown Phoenix. The Avitias may not bill their restaurant as such, but this homey little joint is the epitome of the American diner — a no-frills, working-class breakfast and lunch joint serving classic dishes with a focus on simple, honest flavor and not a lick of pretense. Those classics include dishes such as supple cheese-stuffed chiles rellenos doused with bright tomato sauce; silky chunks of beef tongue plied with a fragrant, complex mole; tender-crisp chilaquiles made from torn tortillas pan-fried to order; and a steaming hot bowl of caldo de res, gelatin-rich, loaded with vegetables and served with thick, scalding hot fresh tortillas. The flavors are familiar, but rarely are they so honest and vibrant. In a town that reveres its homey Sonoran cooking, El Horseshoe remains an underappreciated gem.

Best Vegan Mexican Food

Tacos Veganos

Dominic Armato

Bring a ream of napkins or some paper towels if you plan on eating Tacos Veganos' ridiculously good hot messes of street tacos. Plant-based carne asada, chicken or pork is piled on a chewy and greasy corn tortilla, then heaped with guacamole sauce and studded with onions and bright cilantro. The burritos are as big as the tacos are messy, packing significant heft from being crammed full of rice, beans and your choice of plant-based meat. Other highlights include the mountain of nachos covered with refried beans and a rich cashew-based "cheese," and beer-battered cauliflower Baja-style tacos that taste like a party in the mouth thanks to pickled red onion and chipotle mayo. Your carnivore friends would never know the difference.

Best Upscale Mexican Restaurant

Santo

For their second restaurant together, Armando Hernandez, Nadia Holguin and Roberto Centeno went bigger. The trio, who worked together on Espiritu (along with Rene Andrade), opened Santo in Arcadia in early 2024. At the bright, airy 200-seat restaurant and bar, Centeno has expanded on the land-and-sea-spanning menu that wowed diners at Espiritu, while infusing some fusion along the way. Take the birria dumplings, which are a star among the primeros. Tender smoked beef cheek is stuffed into each dumpling, which arrive in a bowl of rich, umami-loaded beef broth studded with Chinese broccoli and sesame seeds. The larger plates are often big enough to share, including a flame-kissed dry-aged ribeye that's served with beans, potatoes, salsas and flour tortillas. While there's an ample selection of cocktails and Mexican wines, if you're ready for a nightcap, ask your server about Pecado. The sister bar is a dark, sexy contrast to Santo with its own unique roster of drinks inspired by the seven deadly sins. After a decadent evening, we like to roll the dice and ask for Wrath, Pecado's version of bartender's choice.

Best Tacos

Juanderful Tacos

There's a massive spectrum of tacos in Phoenix. There are the more traditional tacos served simply with onion, cilantro and maybe a drizzle of salsa, options that lean into a region of Mexico and bigger, brasher, dressed-up versions that infuse global flavors. One spot that rose to prominence this year was Juanderful Tacos, which was one of the stops TikTok food influencer Keith Lee made this year while visiting Phoenix. In addition to getting a glowing review from Lee, Juanderful Tacos is our pick because it succeeds in offering a mix of options that scratch the itch for authentic and less-so tacos. There's cabeza and lengua available alongside asada steak and chicken, as well as a griddled cheesy quesataco. Each is made with a corn tortilla that's crafted right at the counter. The scratch cooking doesn't stop there, with everything from its fiery salsas to its aguas frescas being made in-house. And, when they can't make something, they'll often find a way, such as promoting a bring-your-own-fries deal, offering to dress up a fast food fry with cheese and meat.

Best Gorditas

Tacos Chiwas

Jackie Mercandetti Photo

Tacos Chiwas, as the name suggests, is known for its tacos. But we're partial to a less common dish that's no less delicious. The gorditas are thick flour tortillas cut open to create a pocket perfect for stuffing with savory fillings. Opt for the deshebrada, which comes in either red or green, for a spicy, messy, satisfying bite. Shredded beef, potato and beans are stewed with rich red and green salsas and stuffed into the little pockets. Order two or three, or mix and match with the local restaurant's tacos for a fun and delicious meal. With two Tacos Chiwas locations in the Valley, these tasty treats are never too far away.

Best Burritos

Rito's Mexican Food

Jackie Mercandetti Photo

When you walk into one of Rito's Mexican Food's four Valley locations, there's an instant feeling of being welcome. The restaurants aren't flashy or super-modern, but they aren't old-school Mexican restaurants, either. Rito's Mexican Food is somewhere comfortably in between, and their extensive menu of traditional Mexican food is top-notch. Everything at Rito's is a decent choice, but their burritos are the standouts. Made the way a burrito should be — starting with an excellent flour tortilla — Rito's offerings include delicious green chile, red chile, chicken, bean and carne asada burritos that loom large both in size and taste. If you're feeling daring, and you should, try them enchilada style, preferably with a mix of red and green sauce. Your taste buds will thank you, because this is the best burrito in town.

Best Of Phoenix®

Best of Phoenix 2024

Best Of

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation