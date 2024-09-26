Best Mexican Food Truck

For their second restaurant together, Armando Hernandez, Nadia Holguin and Roberto Centeno went bigger. The trio, who worked together on Espiritu (along with Rene Andrade), opened Santo in Arcadia in early 2024. At the bright, airy 200-seat restaurant and bar, Centeno has expanded on the land-and-sea-spanning menu that wowed diners at Espiritu, while infusing some fusion along the way. Take the birria dumplings, which are a star among the primeros. Tender smoked beef cheek is stuffed into each dumpling, which arrive in a bowl of rich, umami-loaded beef broth studded with Chinese broccoli and sesame seeds. The larger plates are often big enough to share, including a flame-kissed dry-aged ribeye that's served with beans, potatoes, salsas and flour tortillas. While there's an ample selection of cocktails and Mexican wines, if you're ready for a nightcap, ask your server about Pecado. The sister bar is a dark, sexy contrast to Santo with its own unique roster of drinks inspired by the seven deadly sins. After a decadent evening, we like to roll the dice and ask for Wrath, Pecado's version of bartender's choice.