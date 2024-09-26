Best Mexican Restaurant

There's really no competition when it comes to the most talked-about chef in Phoenix right now. Chef Rene Andrade is a man about town, making appearances on TV shows and partnering with friends and other companies to grow his brand. But his original restaurant remains one of the hottest tables in the Valley. Bacanora, a tiny space in the heart of the Grand Avenue arts district, is Andrade's ode to his home state of Sonora, Mexico. Almost everything on the menu spends some time on the roaring wood-fired grill, producing smoky flavors that rival the artisanal agave spirits used in the restaurant's cocktails. The menu is mostly made up of rotating specials, but the enormous tomahawk steak is a staple. Don't skip the less flashy items, such as the rich, savory beans; bright and citrusy salads; and supple flour tortillas.