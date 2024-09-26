Best Mexican Sushi

Mexican sushi, that Japanese favorite filtered through the kitchens and sensibilities of our neighbors to the south, is a culinary train we think far more people should be riding on. When we want to bring our sushi-loving friends into the Mexican sushi fold, we take them to El Tataki Sushi Fusion. The local chain offers a huge selection of traditional and Mexican rolls along with sashimi, appetizers and Asian fare such as fried rice and teriyaki chicken. We tend to stick to the Mexican roll side of the menu when we visit; we love the El Japan Roll, a concoction of bacon, avocado, shrimp, cream cheese and cucumber, topped with crab, eel sauce, green onions and sesame seed. And the quintessential Mexican sushi roll, the deep-fried Cielo Mar y Tierra Roll — shrimp tempura, chicken, beef, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, orange and eel sauce — is the best version we've ever had. Add in El Tataki's swanky interior, and you've got a unique, upscale dining experience.