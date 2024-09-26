Few restaurants in the Valley offer the varieties of mole found at Las 15 Salsas in Sunnyslope. There's red, green, yellow, black and mole estofado, a chunky stewlike version. All of the moles unfold with layers of flavor as you enjoy them drizzled over tortilla chips, poured on top of enchiladas or in a trio, allowing you to get a taste of three types at once. The little Oaxacan restaurant serves the deep, layered flavors of its owner's origins in the Mexican state's central valleys. Find a seat in the cozy dining room or under the string lights on the patio, and pair your mole with a smoky mezcal cocktail or some creamy horchata to calm the spice. The flavors here will take you far beyond Phoenix.