Best Oaxacan Food

This place has come a long way since the bowling alley. Once hidden away in Sunnyslope's Let It Roll Bowl, Oaxaca Restaurant now boasts two stand-alone Phoenix locations. The standards like tacos, tortas and chilaquiles are here, but you can get those anywhere. Best to focus on the Oaxacan specialties of the house, such as memelitas — thick masa boats similar to sopes topped with black beans, Oaxacan cheese and tasajo, thin sheets of salted beef. Tamales Oaxaqueños, steamed in banana leaves, are deliciously fragrant, especially when smothered with a complex mole negro. The tlayuda — a crunchy, pizza-sized tortilla piled high with all manner of toppings — is an awful lot of fun to share. The house flan might fool you. It doesn't look like much, but its flavor is intense. And if your meal leaves you feeling inspired, a small market's worth of chiles, spices and other Oaxacan specialty ingredients are available to purchase and take home.