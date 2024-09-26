Best Place to Buy a Quinceañera Dress

Latin dance joints may come and go, but El Capri has stuck around for more than four decades. It's an epic accomplishment for this gargantuan Latin club, the largest in the Valley, which is filled with couples and singles on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. They come to drink, dance and celebrate as DJs and live ensembles fill both of El Capri's rooms with the sonorous sounds of cumbia, banda and Norteño. Unlike many local Latin nightspots, reggaeton and other high-energy Latin club genres are eschewed in favor of more regional Mexican styles. Those are just some of the reasons this iconic nightlife mainstay stands out from other Latin danceterias in Phoenix. Here's another: El Capri's longtime owners, the late Melchor Marques and his younger brother Pedro cultivated a strong sense of community through the club that carried over to their other business ventures, including local Spanish-language station Radio Fiesta. Pedro will carry on this tradition to the West Valley when he transforms a vacant Sears store at Desert Sky Mall into a concert, event venue and nightspot in 2025. As he told La Voz last year, it "can really be an anchor to the community." If it's anything like the original El Capri, it will likely be just as iconic.