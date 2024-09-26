 Best Place to See Lucha Libre 2024 | Por Promotions | La Vida | Phoenix
Best Place to See Lucha Libre

Por Promotions

Unfamiliar with lucha libre in the Valley? Allow us to unmask the mystery. This Mexican-born wrestling style, renowned for its colorfully masked competitors and high-flying matches, has been an iconic and integral part of Latino culture since the 1930s. In Arizona, lucha libre has entertained generations of fans and continues to thrive. Some of the best lucha action in Phoenix is found at events put on by Por Promotions. Launched in 2011, the company is one of Arizona's longest-running lucha promoters, showcasing the sport's traditions, including larger-than-life luchadores, fast-paced action and breathtaking aerial maneuvers. What makes Por Promotions the reigning champion of the local lucha circuit is its inclusive atmosphere and appreciation for its fanbase, as well as its occasional big-name bookings. Fans of all ages flock to monthly events at west-side pool hall Bull Shooters to cheer the technicos (heroes), boo the rudos (villains) and enjoy the action-packed fun. And the luchadores, who have occasionally included such legendary guests as Negro Casas and Psicosis, reciprocate by interacting with fans, signing autographs and posing for photos between matches. Por Promotions even works with rival local wrestling companies, such as an event in October when it will go head to head with Lucha Libre Voz. Better choose a side, fans.

Best Latin Nightclub

El Capri

Latin dance joints may come and go, but El Capri has stuck around for more than four decades. It's an epic accomplishment for this gargantuan Latin club, the largest in the Valley, which is filled with couples and singles on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. They come to drink, dance and celebrate as DJs and live ensembles fill both of El Capri's rooms with the sonorous sounds of cumbia, banda and Norteño. Unlike many local Latin nightspots, reggaeton and other high-energy Latin club genres are eschewed in favor of more regional Mexican styles. Those are just some of the reasons this iconic nightlife mainstay stands out from other Latin danceterias in Phoenix. Here's another: El Capri's longtime owners, the late Melchor Marques and his younger brother Pedro cultivated a strong sense of community through the club that carried over to their other business ventures, including local Spanish-language station Radio Fiesta. Pedro will carry on this tradition to the West Valley when he transforms a vacant Sears store at Desert Sky Mall into a concert, event venue and nightspot in 2025. As he told La Voz last year, it "can really be an anchor to the community." If it's anything like the original El Capri, it will likely be just as iconic.

Best Spanish-Language Rapper

El Poeta

Before Victor Fabian Lopez Leon, a.k.a. El Poeta, became a dominant force in Spanish freestyle at Punchline Phoenix, he was already making waves in Sonora, Mexico. His razor-sharp freestyles didn't just win him local battles in northern Mexico — they propelled him to Dallas, where he claimed the 2022 Red Bull Batalla regional championship. While mainstream rap often leans on mumbled lyrics, El Poeta's style is anything but. He delivers his verses with precision, packing them with an articulation that's as abundant as it is raw. "A good Spanish rapper," he says, "is defined by mastering rhyme endings and twisting them into complex, yet coherent, verses."

