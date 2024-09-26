Best Pueblan Food

You can't spend all of your time eating Sonoran food, and why would you want to, anyway? It's a big country down there, and little gems such as El Rincon Poblano feature regional specialties from parts of Mexico that aren't just over the border. This particular family-run restaurant serves a tight list of excellent homestyle specialties from Puebla, one of the most revered cradles of Mexican gastronomy. You'll find the famous mole Poblano, a perfectly balanced blend of nuts, spices, chiles and — of course — a touch of chocolate. But the pipian verde is equally bracing, less sweet and nutty, built on ground pumpkin seeds and loads of herbs. The influence of Lebanese immigrants is seen in tacos arabes, a lesser-known relative of tacos al pastor that marries seasoned pork with caramelized onions. But arguably the most indispensable dish here is the cemita, Puebla's signature torta, available with your choice of filling plied with avocado, onion, stringy Oaxaca cheese, house-pickled chipotle chiles and a pungent herb called papalo (when it's in season), tucked into a fresh house-baked sesame roll.