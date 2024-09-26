Best Return

Kristen Martinez said she'd never return to Arizona, but life had other plans. The noise rap artist who founded musical act Moodie Black toured with Puscifer in 2022 and moved back to the Valley in 2023, but her focus since returning has been on food. While Martinez was living in Minneapolis, she built a successful eatery centered on what she calls "new era Tex-Mex" that pulls from childhood memories growing up in El Paso, Texas. First getting off the ground in the Valley with the food trailer MB Foodhouse, serving taquitos, tacos and wings, Martinez has taken Moodie Blacks inside the kitchen of Tempe's Yucca Tap Room. There, Martinez is serving a growing menu that includes smash burgers, hot chicken tortas and a selection of brunch bites on the weekend. And, there's more good news for fans of Martinez: She hasn't hung up her mic and is beginning to book shows for Moodie Black, too.