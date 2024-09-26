Best Tacos

There's a massive spectrum of tacos in Phoenix. There are the more traditional tacos served simply with onion, cilantro and maybe a drizzle of salsa, options that lean into a region of Mexico and bigger, brasher, dressed-up versions that infuse global flavors. One spot that rose to prominence this year was Juanderful Tacos, which was one of the stops TikTok food influencer Keith Lee made this year while visiting Phoenix. In addition to getting a glowing review from Lee, Juanderful Tacos is our pick because it succeeds in offering a mix of options that scratch the itch for authentic and less-so tacos. There's cabeza and lengua available alongside asada steak and chicken, as well as a griddled cheesy quesataco. Each is made with a corn tortilla that's crafted right at the counter. The scratch cooking doesn't stop there, with everything from its fiery salsas to its aguas frescas being made in-house. And, when they can't make something, they'll often find a way, such as promoting a bring-your-own-fries deal, offering to dress up a fast food fry with cheese and meat.