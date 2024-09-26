Best Vegan Mexican Food

Bring a ream of napkins or some paper towels if you plan on eating Tacos Veganos' ridiculously good hot messes of street tacos. Plant-based carne asada, chicken or pork is piled on a chewy and greasy corn tortilla, then heaped with guacamole sauce and studded with onions and bright cilantro. The burritos are as big as the tacos are messy, packing significant heft from being crammed full of rice, beans and your choice of plant-based meat. Other highlights include the mountain of nachos covered with refried beans and a rich cashew-based "cheese," and beer-battered cauliflower Baja-style tacos that taste like a party in the mouth thanks to pickled red onion and chipotle mayo. Your carnivore friends would never know the difference.