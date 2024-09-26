Best Discount Movie Theater

Once upon a time in the decadent '70s, nearly every city had at least one revival movie theater where you could catch classics like "The Maltese Falcon" or "Breathless" on the big screen. VCRs, cable, DVDs and now streaming services have made revival houses about as rare as landline telephones, but Michael Pollack's Pollack Tempe Cinemas is a bit of a throwback, with six theaters where moviegoers can watch classics such as "Fantasia," "National Lampoon's Animal House" and "Star Wars." Pollack also shows new releases several weeks after they debut; if you can wait a bit, you can catch 2024 blockbusters for a low price (usually $3.50). Concessions are dead cheap as well. Video games and movie memorabilia fill the theater's recently renovated lobby, so for a cheap date night or family outing, it's a perfect package. And even if you're an antisocial cuss and like to watch movies solo, it won't dent your wallet. So, what are you waiting for?