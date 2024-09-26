Best Discount Movie Theater

Through the 1950s, Arizona was a haven for copper mining, which led in part to the state's growth and general development. And while copper is still very much a massive economic driver — upward of $1 billion in 2019, per reports — there's another gold rush 'round these parts: data centers. In recent years, companies like Digital Realty, Meta and Google have built massive, multi-million-dollar centers across the Valley. And how could they not: Whether it's the reasonable energy prices, the heaps of affordable land or the high-speed fiber optic networks in the Valley, there are lots of factors making us a veritable paradise for these increasingly relevant tech centers. The rush, it seems, isn't nearly over; in spring 2024, QTS Realty Trust bought 375 acres near Glendale for its third such data center. Yes, these centers are often connected with AI technology, which raises its own moral and technological concerns. But there's little denying that these centers aren't just a massive financial upside; they open up other vast opportunities for the Valley to further emerge as a tech hot spot.