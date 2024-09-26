Best One-Way Ticket to the Afterlife

To the extent that our system of roadways operates smoothly, it's by a collective adherence to the rules. When the light turns red, we stop. When two lanes merge into one, we zipper. When we enter a traffic circle, we ... do our honest best. But those good manners go out the window during rush hour on Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street. That's when the center lanes change orientation — southbound-only on weekday mornings, northbound-only in the late afternoons. Copious signage communicates as much, if only drivers would notice. Every single day, riding in the suicide lane means coming grill-to-grill with someone barreling down it in the wrong direction. You'll yell, you'll gesture, you'll do everything short of write "YOU CAN'T TURN HERE" on your windshield. None of it will matter. Just be grateful you got home alive.