Best Queer Hangout

If you're looking to make friends in the LGBTQ+ community, we know just the place. Thems. hosts monthly events and workshops that encourage LGBTQ+ people in Phoenix to make friends and center art in their lives. From poetry workshops and shows to flower arranging classes and a fruity market with only queer-owned businesses, thems.' events are spurring growth in the community. The organization's biggest event is Fruity Poetry Night, in which hundreds of guests gather at a changing location (the most recent was Phoenix Art Museum) for the two-hour program, including a featured poet, queer-owned vendors and an open mic for all levels. Those looking for a more chatty event should attend Sunday Sips, where you'll be paired with a stranger at a rotating coffee shop to follow a guided sketching workshop and meet new people.