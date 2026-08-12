Colorful cantina to close in Arcadia after less than a year

The longer you look around the dining room at Funky Frida's, the more details emerge.

The evolution of a particular Indian School Road space continues, as Funky Frida’s prepares to close.

The building previously housed Little O’s Arcadia Market, a counter-service eatery and coffee shop from Jon Lane and his team, who also run O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery and Starving Artist. Last June, Little O’s closed for a summer break, which then became a renovation.

The team transformed the space next door to O.S.H.O. into a color-drenched Tex-Mex cantina with bright Frida Kahlo-inspired murals, stained-glass lanterns, parrot-shaped Tiffany lamps, a flower wall, bright blue bar stools and a massive glittering disco ball. In October, Funky Frida’s made its debut. The longer you looked, the more you’d see at this visually striking spot.

But after less than a year in business, the colorful space will soon go dark. The owners shared the news via social media on Tuesday, encouraging customers to come in this week for one final margarita. The restaurant will close after service on Sunday.

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“Thank you for making Funky Frida’s part of your date nights, Taco Tuesdays, weekends, and celebrations. We’d love to see you one more time,” the post said.

It also explained that the space won’t remain totally empty. Plans are in the works to use it as a private event space for gatherings, weddings and corporate events.

Funky Frida’s served a vibrant menu to match its colorful space. Customers could sip on one of a dozen different margaritas and snack on free chips and salsa while perusing the menu.

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Food options ranged from American eats such as a smash burger to Tex-Mex classics, which Lane called “traditional gringo Mexican food.” Other dishes played with the idea of fusion, blending flavors and ingredients like the half rack of chipotle barbecue ribs served with corn on the cob.

The menu offered a wide range of options, catering to customers snacking at the bar to watch a game and to those sitting down for a full dinner. But the vibrant space didn’t quite become the neighborhood haunt Lane and his team had dreamed of.

Customers have until Sunday to snag a final margarita and bowl of chips under the rainbow ceiling at this unique, short-lived space.

Funky Frida’s

Last day: Aug. 16

4910 E. Indian School Road