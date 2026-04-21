Legendary Phoenix restaurant named the most iconic steakhouse in Arizona

Steak and seafood are the stars of the show at Durant's.

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The bubble-gum-pink building on Central Avenue has a storied history. And after an eventful few years, it has been named the most iconic steakhouse in Arizona.

Business Insider released a list with the most iconic steakhouse in each state, judged on customer reviews, local history, longevity, and cultural significance. For Arizona, Durant’s rises to the top.

The Phoenix staple is certainly not short on local history, longevity or significance to Valley diners. Founder Jack Durant opened his namesake restaurant in 1950 and the glowing yellow mid-century-style sign has lit up the strip of Central Avenue for decades.

Durant’s has stood the test of time, as the city grew around it, and remained a destination for martinis, business lunches, romantic dinners and meetings between the city’s power players.

The founder passed the torch to Jack and Carol McElroy, who shepherded the icon for decades. But then, after 75 years going strong, Durant’s closed in February 2025.

The new owners of Durant’s hope the Phoenix institution will last another 75 years.

Iconic Phoenix steakhouse Durant’s reopened on Dec. 17.

Durant’s long bar is back to shaking and stirring it has for decades.

Durant’s co-owner Jeff Mastro, (from left) Chief Executive Chef Marc Lupino and Chief Brand Officer Oliver Badgio pose at the Durant’s bar.

An old phone booth begs customers to take photos at Durant’s.

Strawberry Shortcake has long been a staple at Durant’s.

Durant’s has been serving steaks on Central Avenue since 1950. It recently got a fresh coat of pink paint.

The restaurant was sold to new owners who were eager to carry on the legacy, but not without making a few renovations and upgrades. Prime Steak Concepts, the company behind other well-known steakhouses, including Steak 44 and Dominick’s Steakhouse, owned by brothers Mike and Jeffrey Mastro, their dad Dennis Mastro and business partner Scott Troilo, took over.

Durant’s closed for a total of 10 months while longtime devotees awaited the reveal, eager to see if the new owners had changed everything, or managed to preserve the magic.

Related Japanese steakhouse closes after 2 years in the West Valley

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Then in December 2025, the restaurant reopened, welcoming customers back inside to see the refreshed and refurbished space. To the relief of many, the new and improved version looked much like Durant’s always had.

Red leather booths surround tables draped in white tablecloths. The long bar continues to serve stiff martinis. Subtle changes, such as an upgraded sound system and swapping thick-stemmed glassware for more delicate counterparts, enhance the experience but are intended to go largely unnoticed.

“We just wanted to keep Durant’s, Durant’s,” Jeff Mastro told New Times as the steakhouse reopened. With the restaurant earning national recognition for its status as an Arizona icon, that goal may have been achieved.

Durant’s

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2611 N. Central Ave.