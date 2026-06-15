11 Phoenix restaurants to treat dad on Father’s Day 

Father’s Day is this Sunday and we don’t know any dads who don’t love a good meal. Forget trying to figure out a gift for a guy who has everything, and treat him to brunch or dinner instead. Time together, plus tasty eats for the whole family, will make for a Sunday well-spent.

Sunday’s schedule is also packed with four World Cup soccer matches, so many local eateries will also air the games on TV. If catching all of the action on the pitch is a priority for dad, check out our list of the best spots in the Valley to watch the World Cup.

If food is more of your dad’s focus, here are 11 Phoenix restaurants and bars making Father’s Day special with deals, discounts and celebrations on Sunday.

For low-key dads, 32 Shea might be the perfect option. 32 Shea

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32 Shea 10626 N. 32nd St.

Not all dads want a fancy meal on Father’s Day. Some would be happier with a low-key start to the morning spent with their favorite people. Take the chill dad in your life to 32 Shea between 6 a.m. and noon for a plate of biscuits and gravy for just $7 and a free cup of drip coffee. Snag a seat inside or bring your family’s four-legged friend and enjoy a laid-back morning on 32 Shea’s patio.

Caldwell County BBQ Multiple locations

In Gilbert, Queen Creek and Peoria, dads can indulge in the flavors of barbecue and learn how to up their own smoking game at the same time. The three Valley locations of Caldwell County BBQ are celebrating Father’s Day with a free sausage for all dads, plus free pit tours all day. Take dad for a peek behind the scenes at the Texas-style spot’s smokers that churn out tender brisket and the sleeper hit smoked turkey.

Dust Cutter’s modern take on Western style could be a great fit for Father’s Day. Dust Cutter

Dust Cutter 100 N. First St.

Downtown Phoenix saloon-style eatery Dust Cutter is celebrating Father’s Day with a special three-course meal. For $43 per person, customers can start with brisket empanadas or bacon-wrapped dates. Next, dig into steak frites or shrimp and grits. Finish with a root beer float or Mexican chocolate pot de creme. Before or after the meal, dads can stop by the lobby bar at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel and learn how to craft a perfectly made Manhattan or Old Fashioned.

Related Arizona workers no longer have to pay taxes on tips

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Feringhee Modern Indian Cuisine 3491 W. Frye Road, Chandler

For fans of rich Indian flavors and inventive cuisine, Feringhee Modern Indian Cuisine in Chandler may be the perfect treat. The restaurant will serve a special three-course prix fixe menu for $45 per person, which includes a choice of appetizer, main course, sides and dessert. Pick between Kandhari Pork Ribs with pomegranate glaze and Lamb Shami Kebab sliders or opt for Chicken Rara, Mutton Chatpata or Bengali-style Machher Jhol. Round out the experience with dark chocolate chai opera cake or a mango kulfi popsicle topped with pistachios and candied rose petals.

It’s happy hour all day on Sunday at Lakeside Bar & Grill. Lakeside Bar & Grill

Lakeside Bar & Grill 9980 W. Happy Valley Pkwy., Peoria

Peoria sports bar Lakeside Bar & Grill is celebrating dads on Sunday with a “Beef and Brew” special. Dads can get a signature half-pound Lakeside burger and their choice of side with a pint of beer for $13. The bar is also offering $1 chicken wings and happy hour pricing all day on Father’s Day. The discounts include $1 off draft beer, $4 domestic bottles, $6 wines and $8 frozen margaritas. Food specials, including $7 tacos and $9 sliders will also be available all day at this casual, modern hangout.

Lon’s at the Hermosa 5532 N. Palo Cristi Road, Paradise Valley

For dads who prefer the finer things in life, head to the gorgeous historic property of the Hermosa Inn for brunch. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lon’s is hosting a meal designed to share, starting with warm banana bread for the table. Then, each person can customize their meal from a selection of savory starters, including crispy shrimp, smoked salmon sliders or a sour cream and chive biscuit with gravy. Entree options include prime New York strip, pork belly enchiladas and strawberry French toast, among others. And to end on a sweet note, customers can dig into a double-chocolate candy bar or key lime cheesecake. The meal costs $75 per person or $25 for kids ages 4 through 12. Reservations are recommended.

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Marino’s Italian Kitchen & Bar 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., #40

Desert Ridge Marketplace eatery Marino’s Italian Kitchen & Bar is celebrating dads on Sunday with a free cocktail. Those who order the braised short rib entree will score a free old fashioned to complete their meal at this North Valley Italian restaurant.

Treat dad without breaking the bank at Murphy’s Law. Murphy’s Law

Murphy’s Law Irish Pub 58 S. San Marcos Place, Chandler

Take dad to the pub on Sunday while also saving some money. Murphy’s Law in Chandler is offering a buy-one, get-one offer on entrees from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. So treat your dad to a Guinness and a burger or fully lean into the theme with a plate of corned beef and cabbage or shepherd’s pie.

Organ Stop Pizza 1149 E. Southern Ave., Mesa

Perfect for families with younger kids, Organ Stop Pizza is planning a pizza party for Father’s Day. The iconic Mesa destination will host an all-you-can-eat pizza-and-salad buffet with unlimited soft drinks from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for kids ages 3 through 9. Beer, wine and ice cream are available for an extra charge. The doors open at 11:15 and music played on the giant, central Wurlitzer organ will start at 11:45. Tickets must be purchased in advance and can be picked up at the restaurant’s gift shop.

Rusconi’s American Kitchen is celebrating Father’s Day with brunch and dinner. Rusconi’s American Kitchen

Rusconi’s American Kitchen 10637 N. Tatum Blvd.

Don’t want to battle the Father’s Day crowds on Sunday? Fair enough. Rusconi’s American Kitchen is celebrating dads all weekend with a special prix fixe dinner available for dinner Friday through Sunday nights. Start with a choice of tomato gazpacho with blue crab or tomato and burrata salad before digging into a beef tenderloin filet with Gulf prawns and English pea risotto or a slow-cooked pork shank osso bucco with potato puree. End your celebratory meal on a sweet note with a bruleed banana split with peanut butter ice cream and chocolate sauce. Each meal costs $69 and reservations are recommended. Can’t make it to dinner? Rusconi’s is also hosting a Sunday brunch for Father’s Day, with a three-course option for $36 per person from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Start with beignets, before digging into a burger, roasted chicken salad or short rib hash. End on that same decadent and nostalgic banana split.