Teacher and Nurse Appreciation Week: Your guide to free food and deals in Phoenix

It’s a well-known fact that teachers and nurses are among the most important yet underpaid and often under-appreciated professionals. During Teacher Appreciation Week, May 4 through 8, and Nurses Appreciation Week, May 6 through 12, Valley restaurants are offering a small token toward what these dedicated folks deserve. But hey, maybe a free coffee will help get through that long shift or the dreaded last few weeks of school, when students and teachers alike are counting the hours until summer break.

Some additional spots are offering deals only to those who download an app or enter a raffle with complicated rules. Teachers and nurses don’t need any additional homework or forms to fill out. So this list only includes deals that are simple and easy to access. Leave jumping through hoops to the kids on the playground.

Here’s where to find freebies, deals and discounts throughout the Valley.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is expanding the dates and who is included in their deal. From May 4 to 10, nurses, teachers and any other school staff with a valid school ID can get 20% off their meal when dining in.

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Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

From May 4 through 12, teachers and nurses with valid ID can earn 20% off their orders at Valley locations of Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop. Upgrade your school lunch sandwich with a cheesesteak, sub or Thanksgiving-all-year special, the Turkey Bobbie.

Dog Haus

Teachers and nurses can start summer early with 20% off their meals at Dog Haus from May 4 through 10. The offer requires a valid ID and is available for dine-in only.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

On May 6 only, Einstein Bros. Bagels is offering a solid deal. With the purchase of anything on their menu, teachers and nurses get a free bagel and cream schmear. Order a coffee and suddenly, you’ve got breakfast covered.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is celebrating teachers and nurses from May 4 through 8. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

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Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

At the Valley’s six locations of Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, teachers and nurses can score 15% off all orders when they present a valid workplace ID. The offer runs for both professions from May 4 through 8.

Hash Kitchen

At Valley locations of the brunch party destination Hash Kitchen, teachers and nurses with valid ID can score 20% off their bill from May 4 through 12. Celebrate the weekend with dine-in or takeout.

HTeaO

West Valley teachers and nurses can stop by either of the Glendale locations of the Texas-based chain HTeaO for half-price tea this week. Present a valid workplace ID to score the deal from May 4 through 8.

Buy one Insomnia Cookie and get one free this week. Stephanie Funk

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Insomnia Cookies

You do have to be a rewards member to get this deal at Insomnia Cookies. But it may be worth signing up for free cookies. Teachers and nurses with a valid ID can get a buy-one-get-one-free deal at the bakery’s multiple Valley locations between May 5 and 12.

MOD Pizza

The build-your-own pie spot MOD Pizza is celebrating teachers and nurses with a deal to feed the family. From May 4 through 7, those with a valid workplace ID can buy one pizza and get a second for free.

Scooter’s Coffee

On May 5, nurses and other healthcare workers can score a free drink at locations of Scooter’s Coffee. Hit the drive-thru on your way to work or stop by on the way home for a free, medium drink.

Shake Shack

From May 4 through 12, teachers and nurses ordering in at one of the Valley’s Shake Shack locations can score a free ShackBurger or Veggie Shack when they buy another item. The deal is not available for online or drive-thru orders.

Torchy’s Tacos

Check your dates for Torchy’s Tacos’ free taco deal. Teachers with valid ID can order one taco and get one free from May 6 through 8. Nurses can take advantage of the same deal from May 11 through 13.

Whataburger

On May 7, teachers can score a free breakfast at Whataburger locations in the Valley. The deal is only offered on Thursday, from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and includes a choice of breakfast on a bun, honey butter chicken biscuit or a breakfast taquito. Teachers must present a valid school ID, and can order their free breakfast for dine-in, takeout or at the drive-thru.

If you find a deal not listed, email it to tirion.boan@newtimes.com.