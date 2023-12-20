 5 last minute stocking stuffers for Phoenix stoners | Phoenix New Times
5 last minute stocking stuffers for Phoenix stoners

From torches to coloring books, we've rounded up cannabis-centric gifts currently available at Valley dispensaries.
December 20, 2023
This holiday season, give the gifts stoners really want.
This holiday season, give the gifts stoners really want.
From the endless white elephant parties to corporate gatherings, the holidays are a time of chaos.

So, if you got stoned to the bone in order to make it through the past couple of months and forgot to pick up a gift for your favorite weed consumer, don't worry. We've rounded up five cannabis-centric gifts currently available at Valley dispensaries.
click to enlarge stoner coloring book
Amazon, Barnes & Noble and local dispensaries carry an array of stoner-themed coloring books.
Composite from Amazon covers

Coloring books for stoners

Sometimes when you smoke a bowl, all you want to do is eat an entire box of Cocoa Puffs. Other times, a bong hit leaves you hyperfocused but too baked to do anything truly productive. This is where stoner coloring books come in. Yes, there are now coloring books just for your favorite pothead. Designed with thicker outlines to help keep even the stoniest brain from going over the lines and trippy patterns to awaken your creativity, stoner coloring books are the gift you never knew you needed.

Giving Tree Dispensary, located at 701 W. Union Hills Drive, has several coloring books to choose from.
click to enlarge Pipes, glass blowing
Handmade glass pipes are not only conversation starters, they also make great unique gifts for flower lovers.
O'Hara Shipe

Glass hand pipes

Bongs are great, but let’s be honest, they aren’t the most convenient way to get your THC fix. Palm-size glass hand pipes offer the portability of a joint with the swagginess of an old-school smoking device. And, as an added benefit, a cool handmade pipe is always a conversation starter. Just don’t forget to corner — lighting only a small section of a bowl to prolong the number of green hits — when sharing with others. Nothing will stop that awesome conversation your pipe started like passing someone charred, burnt weed.

The 2023 Best of Phoenix winner for Best Headshop, Bud's Glass Joint has two locations in Phoenix. Both are fully stocked with a variety of pipes.
click to enlarge Nectar collector
A nectar collector, sometimes called a honey straw, is a portable dab rig.
unishowinc.com

Nectar collector

If you’re a social concentrates smoker, lugging a full dab rig to parties can be a major pain. Rather than hitting a vape pen, give a nectar collector a shot. A nectar collector, sometimes called a honey straw, is a portable dab rig with a distinct difference: You bring the heated tip to the concentrate instead of heating the concentrate within the apparatus. Unlike full dab rigs, nectar collectors are pocket-size and easy to clean. The only caveat is that you’ll still have to bring a torch to the party to generate enough heat for the nectar collector to work.

JARS Cannabis has one of the best deals on nectar collectors in the Valley. Stop by any of its Phoenix locations to snag a 10-mm rig for just $15.
click to enlarge Scorch torch
As long as you take care of your torch and refill its butane when the flame becomes weaker, it should last you a lifetime.
Scorch Torch

X-Series Blast Dab Torch

Set the concentrate lover of your life’s heart on fire — not literally, though, because that would be bad — with the gift of a sturdy dab torch. Kidding aside, the X-Series Blast Dab Torch is as affordable as it is reliable. Unlike traditional lighters that use gas-based lighter fluid, these torches use butane to achieve a super high temperature. And higher temperatures equal better vaporization of the concentrate and a smoother, more intense high. As long as you take care of your torch and refill its butane when the flame becomes weaker, it should last you a lifetime.

Stop by Curaleaf’s Peoria location at 8970 N. 91st Ave. and ask for Mariah, the dispensary’s concentrates mixologist.
click to enlarge Throwblanket
This heavyweight blanket will not only keep you warm, it also looks dope with the company’s design-forward branding.
Arizona Organix and O'Hara Shipe

AZO throw blanket

Cannabis consumption may be legal, but many rental properties still prohibit smoking within the dwelling. Not much puts a damper on a good high quite like freezing in Arizona’s winter temps. Luckily, you can defiantly light that joint and stay warm in your backyard with the help of Arizona Oganix’s fleece throw blanket. This heavyweight blanket will not only keep you warm, it also looks dope with the company’s design-forward branding.

Pop by Arizona Organix at 5301 W. Glendale Ave. to shop local.
