Weed recall: Mint OG concentrate extract tests positive for pesticide

Another marijuana recall has hit Arizona.
The Arizona Department of Health Services announced on Wednesday, the holiday for cannabis oil products, that Dime Industries voluntarily recalled its “Mint OG” concentrate extract after a batch may have been contaminated with piperonyl butoxide. Dime does business as Nature's Wonder, which has four dispensaries in the Valley.
The batch number of the recall is MOGBL0405. The department advises people who bought recalled products to dispose of them after its marijuana licensing inspectors observed records during a routine inspection that indicated the product tested positive for the contaminant.
Piperonyl butoxide is a pesticide that increases the effectiveness of bug killers. Exposure to the chemical in trace amounts can cause irritation of the skin, numbness, itching, burning, stinging, tingling or warmth that can last a few hours.
Symptoms that come with ingesting large amounts of piperonyl butoxide include abnormal facial sensations, dizziness, salivation, headaches, fatigue, vomiting, diarrhea, or sensitivity to sound and touch, according to the department.
No illnesses had been reported at the time the department made its announcement.
The department said consumers should contact the dispensary or establishment where they purchased the products if they have any questions.
The recall is the second in the state this year. In May, The Flower Shop voluntarily recalled a batch of its product over possible contamination with a fungus. In June, ADHS issued an advisory warning against the consumption of the mushroom microdosing brand Diamond Shruumz.
Dime Industries did not respond a request for comment from Phoenix New Times.