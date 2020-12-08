Arizona-Made Pot Gummies: A Guide to Some of Our Current Favorites

Chocolates, cookies, infused drinks, mints, hard candies, the classic brownie: There are all kinds of vehicles for ingesting marijuana that don’t require smoking it.

The king of them all, though, is the THC gummy.

Nearly half — a full 43 percent — of all edible sales last year were for gummies, the data collection firm BDS Analytics found. (Chocolates were at 12 percent; mints were just 3 percent.) By 2025, gummies are expected to be a $7 billion global market.

Gummies’ virtues include a vast array of flavors, a long shelf life, and ease of dosing. Many are made with natural fruits or are otherwise vegan. Gummies also tend to give you more control over your high; it’s easier to know what you’re getting with a 10 mg gummy than it is with a 100 mg cookie you have to break up into 10 pieces.

Though many gummy products make their way into Arizona from Colorado and California, there are several Arizona-born gummy companies that buy-local enthusiasts will want to keep an eye out for at Phoenix shops. Here are four of them.

A quick note: Some of these gummies contain CBD as well as THC. The addition of CBD can improve the medical benefits of edibles — pain relief, anxiety relief — while decreasing certain adverse and intoxicating effects, such as impairment and elevated heart rate. Gummies with a CBD: THC ratio of 1:1 are therapeutic and deliver less impairment than a THC-only product. For example, a person who feels impaired after taking a 10 mg THC gummy will likely feel less or no impairment when taking 20 mg of CBD + 5 mg of THC. For beginners, especially, these are important things to consider.

Defi Edibles makes a French-inspired Pâté de Fruit gummy with all-natural sugars and no food coloring. This is a vegan gummy (no gelatin) with a jelly-like texture and a dozen flavors to choose from, including blue raspberry, red pomelo, blood peach, passionfruit, and guava. Defi, which has a state-licensed kitchen located at the Nirvana Center dispensary in Tempe, prides itself on healthy dosing. It offers a variety of options, from 10 mg to 100 mg per gummy, and in 2021 will be offering CBD:THC ratio dosed options (the availability of these is limited currently). Defi also won Best Edible from Phoenix New Times in 2018. Find Defi products at these locations.

Baked Bros offers strain-specific medicinal gummies with a flavor lineup comparable to what you’d find when you shop for gummy worms at your local grocery store. Currently, Baked Bros offers two strengths — 150 mg and 300 mg (per bag; that means 15 and 30 gummies, 10 mg each, respectively) — and five flavors, including “Sour Kush Kids,” which was awarded Best Edible Product at the High Times Cannabis Cup. Two of those flavors, Watermelon and Sour Kush, are vegan. The Watermelon and Gummy Bear flavors are offered at a 5:1 CBD to THC ratio, making them ideal for those more interested in anxiety and pain relief than getting stoned. Baked Bros won Best Edible of 2020 in Phoenix New Times. Baked Bros' state-licensed kitchen is located in Phoenix, and you can find its products at these locations.

Pucks Cannabis Confections makes a German-style gummy (firm to the bite, similar to Haribo gummy bears, but shaped like a hockey puck) completely from scratch in Arizona, with sourced ingredients and a custom-shaped mold that distinguishes it from competitors. Pucks operates out of Clean Concentrate Labs in Prescott Valley, which has a fully functioning analytic lab and on-site technician, giving Pucks the ability to test not only the source plant material but also the extract used in the formula and the finished product. The gummies are offered in flavors such as green apple, grape sangria, peach Bellini and blue raspberry. Each gummy contains 20 mg of THC (10 pieces, 200 mg per package) as well as a 3:1 CBD to THC option. More on Pucks here.

Good Things Coming creates the cannabis oil used to infuse its gummies on-site at the Copperstate Farms kitchen in Snowflake, Arizona. Its head chef, Teresa Hansen, has over 10 years of experience in the nutrition and culinary fields. Good Things Coming’s creations draw from Southwest flavors of the type you’ll find at local fruit stands. Currently, the company makes four to choose from: mango chili, yuzu citrus, pomegranate, and a 1:1 CBD to THC very cherry. (The mango chili gummies are tossed in Tajin and Chimayo Chile for a slight kick with a sweet, tangy finish.) Each of these options are vegan, and some are offered in a 100 mg or 200 mg pack. Find Good Things Coming's products at these locations.