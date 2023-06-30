Photos: Berner opens the first Cookies dispensary in the Valley

A seemingly endless line of people wrapped around the corner of South Hardy Drive and down several blocks of West Alameda Drive in Tempe on June 24. Excited chatter was drowned out by hip-hop beats expertly spun by DJ Jetsteen as the crowd slowly filtered through the Valley's newest dispensary — Cookies.
Cookies bills itself as the world's first legal $1 billion cannabis brand. From proprietary strains to bespoke clothing lines and hip-hop music to athlete sponsorships, Cookies has been redefining what it means to be a vertically integrated cannabis operation. But even with the brand's immense success, Cookies cofounder and CEO Berner — the rapper formerly known as Gilbert Milam Jr. — said opening a dispensary in Tempe was one of his biggest achievements.
"You know, I grew up in Chandler, and Arizona has always been a big part of who I am," Berner told Phoenix New Times. "I am proud to be bringing Cookies to the Valley."
Cookies' expansion into Arizona was made possible by a partnership with Alicia Deals, who was awarded a social equity cannabis license in 2022. Deals was one of just 26 applicants — out of a pool of 1,301 — to be randomly selected for the licenses.
Arizona's social equity program was established under Proposition 207 in 2020. A provision in the ballot initiative sought to make a limited number of licenses available for individuals "from communities disproportionately impacted by the enforcement of previous marijuana laws."
To be eligible, an applicant must have come from a low-income neighborhood and have a minor marijuana arrest record or an immediate family member with such a record. Deals' father, Robert Deals, is currently serving an 18-year prison sentence for marijuana possession and other charges.
"Marijuana has taken a lot from my family, but having a license is how we are reclaiming what was lost," Deals said.