Arizona's Cannabis Industry Safety Inspections Show "Growing Pains"

When Arizona voters passed Proposition 207 to legalize adult recreational cannabis use, they ushered in new health and safety regulations, adding to those that already existed for medical marijuana.Statewide, dispensaries and their growing operations are subject to annual compliance inspections, as well as investigations of complaints.As of mid-January, the Arizona Department of Health Services had inspected over 90 retail sites, according to state documents released toin a formal public records request. Not all records were released.Many of the inspections revealed problems that ranged from banal violations such as the shape of gummies to more serious health concerns, such as the presence of salmonella in certain products.

Ethan Minkin, an attorney at firm Harris Bricken who advises a handful of marijuana-focused companies about cannabis regulatory issues, said he hasn't personally seen the state levy fines or revoke a license.



"As strange as it may seem, I've never gotten down to that level where the state turns around and imposes sanctions," Minkin said. "In my experience, they've been willing to work with the licensees."



When the department comes across an issue during an inspection, the marijuana establishment creates a plan of correction, he added. There were over 450 correction plans resulting from the inspections by mid-January, according to department reports.



In June, a routine inspection by a Department of Health Services lab resulted in some marijuana products testing positive for salmonella and aspergillus — after a third-party lab had reported to dispensaries that the products were free of contaminants, according to a department news release . Ultimately, the suspected contamination led to a voluntary recall, noted the release.Neko Catanzaro, a PR agent for the company Sol Flower Dispensary, said in an email statement the recall was "due to inconsistencies in third-party lab processes and results," caused by a "rushed and chaotic rollout of the marijuana testing program.""We have absolutely no reason to believe that any of the products affected by the recall were unsafe. Nonetheless, in cooperation with DHS and out of an abundance of caution we voluntarily recalled the products," she said, adding that safety was Sol Flower's "top priority" and the company "will continue to work with DHS and third-party labs to improve the administration of the testing program."In November, salmonella and aspergillus were detected in another routine inspection by the department. That instance also resulted in a voluntary recall, according to a news release . Baked Bros, one of the brands that voluntarily recalled its watermelon syrup.In other inspection reports, state regulators found deficiencies at several marijuana establishments for their storage methods. Boxes, in some cases labeled as containing product, were stacked too high, blocking security cameras, according to the department’s inspection records.Similarly, one Lake Havasu cultivation site, operating as Abedon Saiz LLC/Harvest of Lake Havasu, had plastic bins blocking the security camera's view, regulators discovered during a June compliance inspection. The bins were moved during the time of the inspection, according to the department's report."This is a proof point that the educational approach to establishment inspections, in place between the AZDHS and the industry, is working to ensure the industry remains compliant," company spokesperson Rob Kremer said in an email.Looking for a sour watermelon-shaped edible, like a Sour Patch candy, perhaps?You shouldn’t be able to find them at Superior Organics in Phoenix anymore.An annual compliance inspection in June found that the dispensary was selling Big Bud Sativa sour watermelon wedges, and Superior Organics pulled the product in response to the inspection, according to the department report.Superior Organics and the other companies cited did not respond to requests for comment.