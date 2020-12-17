Hempy Holidays: A CBD Gift Guide for Valley Residents

In a year when both mental and physical health has been top of mind for so many of us, wellness products will make excellent presents this Christmas season.

And if you're going the wellness route, why not go the alternative wellness route, with some hemp and CBD products designed to bring some relief — or maybe just plain chill — to your friends, colleagues, and loved ones?

Buying CBD from the grocery store or gas station probably isn’t your best bet. The highest quality products are more likely to be found at local specialty stores. Good news: There are several locally owned hemp and CBD shops all across the Phoenix metro area with knowledgeable, friendly, and helpful employees who can point you in the right direction. We recently hit the streets and were able to find something for everyone on our list. Below, check out where we went and what we got.

Note: CBD products come in three different styles. Full Spectrum: Can contain small traces of THC, which could potentially show up on a drug test. Broad Spectrum: THC-free but contains other hemp compounds. Isolate: THC-free and does not contain other plant compounds — essentially pure CBD. Learn more here.

Kaya Hemp



A beautiful, airy storefront situated in the heart of the Madison neighborhood of Phoenix at (6102 N. 16th Street, Suite 4) Kaya Hemp easily has one of the largest hemp and CBD selections in the area. The store carries everything from material goods made from hemp (candles, baby items, kitchen essentials) to tinctures, edibles, and topicals in full spectrum, broad spectrum, and isolate styles.

For the spa lover: Rejuvenate Gift Box ($57)

This gift box contains a CBD bath bomb, CBD dark chocolate, CBD Aloe face mask, and a bamboo dry brush for pampering from head to toe. With a combination of broad spectrum and full spectrum offerings, it's a nice sampling of a variety of CBD brands.

AzWHOLEistic Dispensary



You're likely not far from an AzWHOLEistic location; the company has four locations across the Valley.

Contrary to the name, though, AzWHOLEistic isn’t a medical dispensary, and you don't need a medical card to shop there. The company only carries broad spectrum and isolate products, meaning the products you'll find here won't contain THC.

For those who need some sleep: Plant Health 500mg All Natural Distillate R.E.M. CBD For Sleep with CBG and CBN ($65)

Plant Health, AzWHOLEistic’s house brand, specializes in broad spectrum CBD. This particular product is supported by two other cannabinoids, CBG and CBN, which promote pain relief and tend to be more sedating than CBD. A natural sleep aid, it's melatonin-free and lab-tested by a third party to ensure the highest quality.

For the anxious: Plant Health 1000mg Mint CBD Oil with Natural Herbal Extracts ($65)

Also from AzWHOLEistic’s house brand Plant Health, this mint-flavored, broad spectrum tincture is infused with two additional herbs, ashwagandha and rhodiola. Both are known for their stress-busting and balancing properties. Combined with the broad spectrum hemp oil, also known for combating anxiety, this potent tincture is sure to help take a load off.

Nature’s Bloom



An online retailer turned brick-and-mortar, Nature's Bloom's flagship store is in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, but it also has a second location in Chandler. It carries its own line of CBD products — mostly full spectrum with very high potencies, focused on patients seeking non-narcotic pain relief.

For those with chronic pain: Pain Salve ($99.99)

Nature’s Bloom recently upgraded its full spectrum pain salve to a 4,000 mg formula. (Most topicals on the market range from 100-500 mg.) This one is worth every penny. Great for inflammation, muscle aches, joint pain, and more, it's a perfect choice for a loved one who deals with pain and is looking for alternative relief.

Hempful Farms



An expansive space with a small but carefully selected inventory, Hempful Farms is tucked away in a strip mall off West Bell Road. Owner Chris Martin sources all his hemp from four farms he partners with in four different states: Colorado, New Mexico, Oregon, and his home state of Kansas. Martin — a foster child who later served time in prison — is intent on helping those incarcerated on cannabis charges as well as foster kids who are transitioning out of the system. Art made by prisoners is available in the store, proceeds of which go directly back to the prisoner-artists. CBD-wise, the inventory at Hempful is mostly full spectrum.

For the seasoned smoker: Weedless Hemp Flower ($30 per ¼ oz)

Every store we shopped carried lab-tested hemp flower for sale. But Hempful Farms only carries small-batch hemp from those four aforementioned farms. Tobacco and cannabis smokers alike will find this flower worth trying out. Hempful carries high-CBD strains as well as specialty high-CBG and high-CBN flower (other cannabinoids abundant in hemp). Rolling up Weedless is a great substitute for a joint or cigarette when the favorite smoker in your life is looking to mix things up. Hempful also carries pre-rolled joints for $5 for those looking for convenience on the go.

For your pets: Paw Puddy Pet Treats ($10)

Paw Puddy is Hempful Farms’ pet CBD brand, and it offers treats for both dogs and cats. These treats contain healthy ingredients and full spectrum hemp oil, which is beneficial for your furry friend’s joint health, appetite, inflammation, stress, and more. If you have a big dog, you can purchase larger treats for $20.

The Hemp & CBD Co.



Originally based in Tucson,

now has two locations in the Valley: one in Ahwatukee and another in Gilbert. Its CBD inventory was the most diverse of all the stores we visited, carrying tried-and-true brands as well as a house line called Enriched Living. Like Kaya Hemp, The Hemp & CBD Co. carries full spectrum, broad spectrum, and isolate CBD products to cater to anything a CBD shopper may need. There's also a weekly rotating 25-percent-off rack with a variety of products available for those looking for the most affordable CBD options.

For the skincare guru: Koi Skincare CBD Moisturizing Cream ($79.99)

Known for its anti-inflammatory and healing properties, hemp oil and CBD do wonders for the skin, and CBD products are a hot trend in luxury skincare. This Koi Skincare moisturizer is infused with 500 milligrams of CBD and a number of fruit extracts that encourage smooth, healthy skin. Great for all skin types — even those in your life with sensitive skin can benefit from using this cream.