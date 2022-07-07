Fans Hold Rally for Brittney Griner as Star Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges

A somber crowd of hundreds attended in support of Brittney Griner on Wednesday.

Griner’s trial started on July 1, after she was arrested at Sheremetyevo International Airport near Moscow on February 17. Russian courts have extended her detention four times and ordered Griner to remain in custody for the duration of her criminal trial.

On July 4, Griner penned a letter to President Biden.

“I’m terrified I might be here forever,” she wrote in an excerpt shared with the media.

Efforts toward Griner’s release have been moving slowly. The U.S. Embassy has been repeatedly denied access to Griner by Russian officials.



