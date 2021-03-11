Vaccinated? This Phoenix Dispensary Will Reward You With a Free Edible

- Local
The sharp jab of a COVID-19 vaccine in one's arm is a feeling of almost indescribable relief and joy, as many lucky Americans have discovered in recent months.
Most of us need no additional incentive to leap at the first opportunity for a shot, but if you need a little extra motivation: The Mint Dispensary is giving out a free edible — no purchase necessary! — to MMJ patients and 21+ recreational customers who stop by one of its dispensaries throughout March.
The only thing you need to do is have your valid COVID-19 vaccination card at the ready. They'll even give you an edible if you've only had one shot!
For now, The Mint is offering this freebie at the Tempe location (5210 S. Priest Drive) and the Mesa location (330 E. Southern Avenue).
But as of Monday, March 15, when The Mint opens its newest dispensary, at 17036 N. Cave Creek Road, they'll be giving out edibles to the vaccinated there as well.
