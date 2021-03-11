 
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Marijuana |

Vaccinated? This Phoenix Dispensary Will Reward You With a Free Edible

David Hudnall | March 11, 2021 | 3:22pm
Vaccinated? This Phoenix Dispensary Will Reward You With a Free EdibleEXPAND
The Mint
AA
^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

The sharp jab of a COVID-19 vaccine in one's arm is a feeling of almost indescribable relief and joy, as many lucky Americans have discovered in recent months.

Most of us need no additional incentive to leap at the first opportunity for a shot, but if you need a little extra motivation: The Mint Dispensary is giving out a free edible — no purchase necessary! — to MMJ patients and 21+ recreational customers who stop by one of its dispensaries throughout March.

The only thing you need to do is have your valid COVID-19 vaccination card at the ready. They'll even give you an edible if you've only had one shot!

For now, The Mint is offering this freebie at the Tempe location (5210 S. Priest Drive) and the Mesa location (330 E. Southern Avenue).

But as of Monday, March 15, when The Mint opens its newest dispensary, at 17036 N. Cave Creek Road, they'll be giving out edibles to the vaccinated there as well. 

Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.

 
David Hudnall is editor in chief of Phoenix New Times. He previously served as editor of The Pitch in Kansas City.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.