The Giving Tree Dispensary Has Moved (and Is Celebrating)

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

The Giving Tree has new digs, and on Friday the Phoenix dispensary will be showing them off at a grand opening party.

The new address is 701 W. Union Hills Drive. According to a release, the 2,400-square-foot space is an open-concept design that's "optimized for product exploration and social engagement" and features a "lounge-like ambiance" and other "interactive" elements.

“We wanted to create a new kind of shopping experience and versatile retail environment at Giving Tree,” says owner and founder Lilach Mazor Power.

The Giving Tree

As for the grand opening party, it starts on Friday, March 5, at 10 a.m. and goes till 9 p.m. There'll be cannabis vendors and a Katatonic Diamond Bar on site all day, and the first 50 customers in the door get a free swag bag with their purchase.

The former Giving Tree location, at 21617 N. Ninth Avenue, is being converted into a cultivation and manufacturing facility.

Giving Tree's house brands and its Kindred and Katatonic products will be available at the new shop, as will other brands like Venom, Baked Bros, Aries, Cresco, and PuraEarth. (Giving Tree also offers a 30-day guarantee, allowing customers to exchange their purchases if they're not satisfied.)

Giving Tree's hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. More at givingtreedispensary.com.