The Giving Tree Dispensary Has Moved (and Is Celebrating)

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.
The Giving Tree has new digs, and on Friday the Phoenix dispensary will be showing them off at a grand opening party.
The new address is 701 W. Union Hills Drive. According to a release, the 2,400-square-foot space is an open-concept design that's "optimized for product exploration and social engagement" and features a "lounge-like ambiance" and other "interactive" elements.
“We wanted to create a new kind of shopping experience and versatile retail environment at Giving Tree,” says owner and founder Lilach Mazor Power.
As for the grand opening party, it starts on Friday, March 5, at 10 a.m. and goes till 9 p.m. There'll be cannabis vendors and a Katatonic Diamond Bar on site all day, and the first 50 customers in the door get a free swag bag with their purchase.
The former Giving Tree location, at 21617 N. Ninth Avenue, is being converted into a cultivation and manufacturing facility.
Giving Tree's house brands and its Kindred and Katatonic products will be available at the new shop, as will other brands like Venom, Baked Bros, Aries, Cresco, and PuraEarth. (Giving Tree also offers a 30-day guarantee, allowing customers to exchange their purchases if they're not satisfied.)
Giving Tree's hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. More at givingtreedispensary.com.
Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.