What’s the Deal With Deals? Why Less is More In Medical-Marijuana Retail

Dispensary ads shout out the deals in their emails and print ads: “Timeless Tuesdays.” “YILO Grab-bag giveaway!” “$99 ounces of top-shelf!” And, of course, the ever-popular “new patient discount.”

For those outside the cannabiz, it may seem counterintuitive for dispensaries to have weekly deals on the same products. After all, why would someone spend twice as much for a vape cartridge or an eighth when they can get a buy-one-get-one free deal every Wednesday?

The answer, though not immediately apparent, is that the strategy works to make dispensaries more money.