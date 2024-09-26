Zen Leaf Arcadia dispensary debuts Friday with food trucks, DJs, deals

The dispensary will open at 8 a.m. with a bang, hosting a celebration with food trucks and local DJs in the parking lot and an Arizona cannabis-inspired mural by in-house artist Jeremiah Kaniaupio inside. Zen Leaf also is offering a host of deals and discounts beginning Friday and continuing through the weekend.
“We are thrilled to open Zen Leaf Arcadia in a prime new location,” Verano founder and CEO George Archos said in a press release. “We’re excited to join the Northeast Phoenix community and look forward to welcoming customers at Zen Leaf Arcadia for years to come.”
The dispensary formerly was located off East University Drive in south Phoenix, where it was known as Local Joint. Verano sought the new Arcadia location because it provides more parking and will offer an easier checkout experience.
When it was a Chinese restaurant, the building featured a pinkish-purple lattice-covered exterior and an interior filled with classic booths, wood-paneled walls and a scarlet ceiling. The lattice is now black, giving the building a fresh, contemporary appearance, while the booths have been replaced by long checkout counters and colorful murals.
Here are some of the deals that Zen Leaf Arcadia is featuring during its opening weekend:
Friday, Sept. 27:
- Two-for-one on Bits edibles and On the Rock vapes and concentrates
- 40% off Verano prerolls, grinders, batteries, pipes, lighters and other accessories
- 5 Vital’s 100-mg edible gummies for $45
- 20% off storewide for senior citizens
- 40% off of Hi-Klas prerolls, vapes, concentrates and flower
- Mix and match three Hi-Klas flower, concentrate or vape products for $60
- 40% off (the) Essence flower, vapes, prerolls and edibles
Zen Leaf Arcadia
2710 E Indian School Road