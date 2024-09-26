 New Phoenix Zen Leaf location opens Friday with food trucks, DJs, more | Phoenix New Times
Zen Leaf Arcadia dispensary debuts Friday with food trucks, DJs, deals

The dispensary takes over the newly renovated building that used to house China Village restaurant.
September 26, 2024
Formerly known as Local Joint, the Zen Leaf Arcadia dispensary moved from an old location in south Phoenix.
Arcadia is getting a sleek and artsy new dispensary. On Friday, weed company Verano will open Zen Leaf Arcadia, its eighth dispensary in Arizona. Located at 27th Street and Indian School Road, the dispensary will be housed in the now-renovated former home of the China Village restaurant.

The dispensary will open at 8 a.m. with a bang, hosting a celebration with food trucks and local DJs in the parking lot and an Arizona cannabis-inspired mural by in-house artist Jeremiah Kaniaupio inside. Zen Leaf also is offering a host of deals and discounts beginning Friday and continuing through the weekend.

“We are thrilled to open Zen Leaf Arcadia in a prime new location,” Verano founder and CEO George Archos said in a press release. “We’re excited to join the Northeast Phoenix community and look forward to welcoming customers at Zen Leaf Arcadia for years to come.”

The dispensary formerly was located off East University Drive in south Phoenix, where it was known as Local Joint. Verano sought the new Arcadia location because it provides more parking and will offer an easier checkout experience.

When it was a Chinese restaurant, the building featured a pinkish-purple lattice-covered exterior and an interior filled with classic booths, wood-paneled walls and a scarlet ceiling. The lattice is now black, giving the building a fresh, contemporary appearance, while the booths have been replaced by long checkout counters and colorful murals.

Here are some of the deals that Zen Leaf Arcadia is featuring during its opening weekend:

Friday, Sept. 27:
  • Two-for-one on Bits edibles and On the Rock vapes and concentrates
  • 40% off Verano prerolls, grinders, batteries, pipes, lighters and other accessories
  • 5 Vital’s 100-mg edible gummies for $45
Saturday, Sept. 28:
  • 20% off storewide for senior citizens
  • 40% off of Hi-Klas prerolls, vapes, concentrates and flower
  • 40% off Verano prerolls, grinders, batteries, pipes, lighters and other accessories
Sunday: Sept. 29:
  • Mix and match three Hi-Klas flower, concentrate or vape products for $60
  • 40% off (the) Essence flower, vapes, prerolls and edibles

Zen Leaf Arcadia
2710 E Indian School Road
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
