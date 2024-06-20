 First Arizona dispensary union contract won by Zen Leaf workers | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Zen Leaf workers win Arizona’s first cannabis industry union contract

After voting to unionize in 2022, Zen Leaf workers secured a four-year contract with pay raises, paid time off and a 401(k).
June 20, 2024
Workers at a second Zen Leaf dispensary in Phoenix have voted to unionize.
Workers at a second Zen Leaf dispensary in Phoenix have voted to unionize. Katya Schwenk
Share this:
On Tuesday, workers at Phoenix metro dispensaries Zen Leaf Chandler and Local Joint by Zen Leaf signed a collective bargaining agreement with their employer, becoming the first cannabis industry employees in Arizona to do so. Sixty-two workers are covered by the contract.

While employees at several Valley dispensaries have voted to unionize, the Zen Leaf workers are the first to ratify a contract with their employer. According to a press release from United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 99, which represents the workers, the contract lasts four years and includes guaranteed wage increases, seven paid holidays, paid time off, paid bereavement leave and a 401(k).

The UFCW said it reached a tentative contract agreement earlier this month with Zen Leaf's parent company, Chicago-based Verano Holdings. Last year, Verano made more than $938 million in revenue, according to its website. UFCW has helped organize workers at five of the company’s 140 retail locations nationwide.

“With guaranteed wage increases and seniority-based promotions, workers at Zen Leaf can finally plan for their futures and forge a career path in the industry they helped build,” UFCW Local 99 President Jim McLaughlin said in the press release. “This goes to show that Arizona’s cannabis industry works best when workers have a seat at the table.”

The contract was years in the making. The employees at the Chandler location voted to unionize in July 2022, while workers at Local Joint in Phoenix followed suit that September. The dispensaries were two of the first four to unionize in Arizona.

The road to the contract wasn’t without controversy. After Chandler worker Marieleigh Santoyo was fired on Labor Day in 2022, she claimed her dismissal was retaliation for her organizing efforts and critiques of the dispensary’s policies and low wages. A supervisor claimed she was fired for violating company policy.

There are still seven other groups of cannabis workers that have unionized but have not yet obtained a contract, including staff at three Phoenix Curaleaf dispensaries and Sunday Goods in Tempe. Additionally, workers at the Trulieve Magnolia cultivation facility unionized in January, becoming the first group of cannabis agriculture workers in Arizona to unionize and the second group of agricultural workers to unionize in state history.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
TJ L'Heureux is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he’s primarily focused on news since September 2023. Before joining the New Times staff, TJ worked at Arizona State University's Howard Center for Investigative Journalism. He was also recognized for best community service project/reporting in the 2023 EPPY Awards. TJ holds a master's degree in investigative journalism from Arizona State University and a bachelor’s degree in public policy and Latin American studies from the University of Chicago.
Contact: TJ L'Heureux
Arizona recalls Diamond Shruumz microdosing candies after FDA probe

Marijuana

Arizona recalls Diamond Shruumz microdosing candies after FDA probe

By Zach Buchanan
Legal pot voters wanted social equity. They got the ‘exact opposite’

Marijuana

Legal pot voters wanted social equity. They got the ‘exact opposite’

By Analisa Valdez | Cronkite News
Story Cannabis to open Sunnyslope dispensary near Little Miss BBQ

Marijuana

Story Cannabis to open Sunnyslope dispensary near Little Miss BBQ

By Cassie Brucci
Poison center calls spiked after magic mushrooms decriminalized

Marijuana

Poison center calls spiked after magic mushrooms decriminalized

By Christopher P. Holstege and Rita Farah | The Conversation
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation