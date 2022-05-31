Hotboxed at the Phoenix Cannabis Awards Music Festival





Together, they all got high.



It was at the Phoenix Cannabis Awards Music Festival , a celebration of sorts, with good reason. The who's who of the metro Phoenix cannabis industry were awarded trophies and plaudits in 56 categories. The winners were chosen by 12,000 individual online voters. It seems more "cloud chasing" transpired at the Legends Event Center in north Phoenix 11 days ago than "clout chasing" — when many metro Phoenix residents shared a unique and intimate experience with famous musicians performing on stage.Together, they all got high.

click to enlarge The 7-pound Kush Cannon is a black- and neon green-colored smoke thrower that resembles a post-apocalyptic bazooka in an anime flick. Cronic Kush King

click to enlarge Marc "The Franchise" Ventura: "If I smoke too much, my performances are less energetic, and I'm way more stationary." Marc Ventura

click to enlarge Kween Tina (left), Mike Jones (center), and a friend pose for a photo in the VIP area at the Cannabis Awards Music Festival. Mike Madriaga

click to enlarge Legends Event Center. Mike Madriaga

After Shakur was shot and later died in Las Vegas in 1996, the record company went downhill, going bankrupt in 2006. Earlier in the year, Snoop Dogg purchased Death Row Records.

Kurupt continued, "So Dogg hit us (including Daz Dillinger) and said, 'Come on board.' And we did."

Earlier in the evening, companies and individuals handed out pre-rolls to the musicians. Dime Industries gifted kits to the musicians with two full gram carts, two disposables, and a battery for the cartridges with the musicians' names on the display box.

click to enlarge Lil Xan (left) and Sheldon Cooper. Sheldon Cooper