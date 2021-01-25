 
| Marijuana |

Where to Buy Recreational Pot in Metro Phoenix

Erasmus Baxter | January 25, 2021 | 12:53pm
Jacob Tyler Dunn
On November 3, 2020, Arizona voters approved the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state, and as of Friday, January 22, 2021, sales are underway.

Those 21 years or older can legally purchase up to an ounce of marijuana flower and up to five grams of marijuana in concentrate form.

Here are the dispensaries licensed to sell recreational marijuana throughout the Valley. A few have not started sales yet, but are likely to begin soon.

PHOENIX

Phoenix Urban Greenhouse
2630 W. Indian School Road
480-209-1804

TruMed
1613 N. 40th Street
602-275-1279

Curaleaf
2918 N. Central Ave.
602-466-1087

Curaleaf
17201 N. 19th Ave.
602-388-4400

Curaleaf
1040 E. Camelback Road, Suite A
602-354-3094

Curaleaf
3333 S. Central Ave.
480-739-0366

Curaleaf
2175 N. 83rd Ave.
623-244-5349

MUV Dispensary
12620 N. Cave Creek Road, Suite #1
602-903-0099

Marigold Dispensary
2601 W. Dunlap Ave., Suite #18
602-900-4557

Herbal Wellness Center
4126 W. Indian School Road
602-635-3502

Herbal Wellness Center
1720 E. Deer Valley Road, Suite #101
928-636-5566

Harvest
2017 W. Peoria Ave., Suite A
602-641-3671

YiLo
2841 W. Thunderbird Road
602-539-2828

The Flower Shop
10827 S. 51st St., Suite #104
480-350-7624

The Flower Shop
3155 E. McDowell Road, Suite #2
602-812-4695

Arizona Natural Concepts
1039 E. Carefree Hwy., Suites B & D
602-224-5999

Giving Tree Dispensary
21617 N. Ninth Ave.
623-242-9080

Bloom Dispensary
14 S. 41st Place
602-396-5757

Local Joint
4201 E. University Dr.
602-437-1645

Phoenix Relief Center
6330 S. 35th Ave.
602-276-3401

JARS Cannabis
10040 N. Metro Parkway W.
602-870-8700

SCOTTSDALE

Harvest
15190 N. Hayden Road
480-948-3737

MedMen
8729 E. Manzanita Drive
480-991-3752

Arizona Natural Selections
7320 E. Butherus Drive, Suite #100
480-575-1245

Sol Flower
14980 N. 78th Way
480-420-3300

TEMPE

Sol Flower
1322 N. McClintock Drive
480-795-6363

Sol Flower
2424 W. University Drive
480-664-2017

SWC
520 S. Price Road, Suites #1 and #2
480-245-6751

Harvest
710 W. Elliot Road, Suite #102
480-777-2100

MESA

The Mint Dispensary
330 E. Southern Ave., Suite #37
480-749-6468

Nova Dispensary
1911 W. Broadway Road, Suite #23
480-912-4444

The Flower Shop - Mesa
5205 E. University Drive
480-500-5054

Best Dispensary
1962 N. Higley Road
623-264-2378

Tru-Bliss
6844 E. Parkway Norte
480325-5000

Arizona Natural Selections
938 E. Juanita Ave.
480-272-9888

GreenPharms
7235 E. Hampton Ave., Unit 115
480-410-6705

The Good Dispensary
1842 W. Broadway Road
480-900-8042

Territory Dispensary
550 W. McKellips Road, Building 1
480-581-4010

Territory Dispensary
5409 S. Power Road
480-307-6880

CHANDLER

Territory Dispensary
7200 W. Chandler Blvd., Suite 7
480-636-8032

Sticky Saguaro
12338 E. Riggs Road
602-644-9188

Harvest House of Cannabis
13433 E. Chandler Blvd., Suite A
480-439-7771

Oasis
17006 S. Weber Drive
480626-7333

Oasis Total Health & Wellness Inc
26427 S. Arizona Ave.
602-903-3665

GLENDALE


Oasis

6676 W. Bell Road


623-295-1788

Harvest
13631 N. 59th Ave., Suite B110
623-244-0135

Curealeaf
8160 W. Union Hills Drive, Suite A106
623-385-1310

Reef Dispensaries
5558 W. Bell Road
602-535-0999

SUN CITY


All Greens

10032 W. Bell Road, Suite 100


623-214-0801

Sol Flower
13650 N. 99th Ave.
623-246-8080

White Mountain Health Center Inc
9420 W. Bell Road, Suite 108
623-374-4141

GUADALUPE


The Mint Dispensary

5210 S. Priest Drive


480-749-6468

Harvest
1821 W. Baseline Road
623-404-1420

APACHE JUNCTION


Nature's Wonder

260 W. Apache Trail Drive


480-982-1529

Nirvana Center - Apache Junction
1985 W. Apache Trail, Suite 4
480-935-1090

PEORIA

Bloom
8970 N. 91st Ave.
623-233-1010

Arizona Natural Selections
9275 W. Peoria Ave., Suite 104
623-878-5954

YOUNGTOWN

Curaleaf
1200 W. Michigan Ave., Suite 5
623-444-5977

GILBERT

Curaleaf
175 S. Hamilton Place, Building 4, Suite #110
480-361-0078

CAVE CREEK


Cave Creek Cannabis

6812 E. Cave Creek Road, Suite #3


480-488-2979

QUEEN CREEK


Reef Dispensaries

18423 E. San Tan Blvd., Suite #1


480-550-9121

GOODYEAR


Valley Of The Sun Medical Dispensary

16200 W. Eddie Albert Way


623-932-3859

CASA GRANDE


Harvest

1860 E. Salk Drive, Suite B-1


520-350-9880

EL MIRAGE


Arizona Cannabis Society Dispensary

8376 N. El Mirage Road, Building 2, Suite 2


888-249-2927

AVONDALE

Harvest
3828 S. Vermeersch Road
623-792-5032

NEW RIVER

JARS Cannabis
46639 N. Black Canyon Hwy., Suites 1-2
623-936-9333

Erasmus Baxter is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times.

