Where to Buy Recreational Pot in Metro Phoenix

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

On November 3, 2020, Arizona voters approved the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state, and as of Friday, January 22, 2021, sales are underway.

Those 21 years or older can legally purchase up to an ounce of marijuana flower and up to five grams of marijuana in concentrate form.

Here are the dispensaries licensed to sell recreational marijuana throughout the Valley. A few have not started sales yet, but are likely to begin soon.

PHOENIX

Phoenix Urban Greenhouse

2630 W. Indian School Road

480-209-1804

TruMed

1613 N. 40th Street

602-275-1279

Curaleaf

2918 N. Central Ave.

602-466-1087

Curaleaf

17201 N. 19th Ave.

602-388-4400

Curaleaf

1040 E. Camelback Road, Suite A

602-354-3094

Curaleaf

3333 S. Central Ave.

480-739-0366

Curaleaf

2175 N. 83rd Ave.

623-244-5349

MUV Dispensary

12620 N. Cave Creek Road, Suite #1

602-903-0099

Marigold Dispensary

2601 W. Dunlap Ave., Suite #18

602-900-4557

Herbal Wellness Center

4126 W. Indian School Road

602-635-3502

Herbal Wellness Center

1720 E. Deer Valley Road, Suite #101

928-636-5566

Harvest

2017 W. Peoria Ave., Suite A

602-641-3671

YiLo

2841 W. Thunderbird Road

602-539-2828

The Flower Shop

10827 S. 51st St., Suite #104

480-350-7624

The Flower Shop

3155 E. McDowell Road, Suite #2

602-812-4695

Arizona Natural Concepts

1039 E. Carefree Hwy., Suites B & D

602-224-5999

Giving Tree Dispensary

21617 N. Ninth Ave.

623-242-9080

Bloom Dispensary

14 S. 41st Place

602-396-5757

Local Joint

4201 E. University Dr.

602-437-1645

Phoenix Relief Center

6330 S. 35th Ave.

602-276-3401

JARS Cannabis

10040 N. Metro Parkway W.

602-870-8700

SCOTTSDALE

Harvest

15190 N. Hayden Road

480-948-3737

MedMen

8729 E. Manzanita Drive

480-991-3752

Arizona Natural Selections

7320 E. Butherus Drive, Suite #100

480-575-1245

Sol Flower

14980 N. 78th Way

480-420-3300

TEMPE

Sol Flower

1322 N. McClintock Drive

480-795-6363

Sol Flower

2424 W. University Drive

480-664-2017

SWC

520 S. Price Road, Suites #1 and #2

480-245-6751

Harvest

710 W. Elliot Road, Suite #102

480-777-2100

MESA

The Mint Dispensary

330 E. Southern Ave., Suite #37

480-749-6468

Nova Dispensary

1911 W. Broadway Road, Suite #23

480-912-4444

The Flower Shop - Mesa

5205 E. University Drive

480-500-5054

Best Dispensary

1962 N. Higley Road

623-264-2378

Tru-Bliss

6844 E. Parkway Norte

480325-5000

Arizona Natural Selections

938 E. Juanita Ave.

480-272-9888

GreenPharms

7235 E. Hampton Ave., Unit 115

480-410-6705

The Good Dispensary

1842 W. Broadway Road

480-900-8042

Territory Dispensary

550 W. McKellips Road, Building 1

480-581-4010

Territory Dispensary

5409 S. Power Road

480-307-6880

CHANDLER

Territory Dispensary

7200 W. Chandler Blvd., Suite 7

480-636-8032

Sticky Saguaro

12338 E. Riggs Road

602-644-9188

Harvest House of Cannabis

13433 E. Chandler Blvd., Suite A

480-439-7771

Oasis

17006 S. Weber Drive

480626-7333

Oasis Total Health & Wellness Inc

26427 S. Arizona Ave.

602-903-3665

GLENDALE



6676 W. Bell Road

623-295-1788

Harvest

13631 N. 59th Ave., Suite B110

623-244-0135

Curealeaf

8160 W. Union Hills Drive, Suite A106

623-385-1310

Reef Dispensaries

5558 W. Bell Road

602-535-0999

SUN CITY



10032 W. Bell Road, Suite 100

623-214-0801

Sol Flower

13650 N. 99th Ave.

623-246-8080

White Mountain Health Center Inc

9420 W. Bell Road, Suite 108

623-374-4141

GUADALUPE



5210 S. Priest Drive

480-749-6468

Harvest

1821 W. Baseline Road

623-404-1420

APACHE JUNCTION



260 W. Apache Trail Drive

480-982-1529

Nirvana Center - Apache Junction

1985 W. Apache Trail, Suite 4

480-935-1090

PEORIA

Bloom

8970 N. 91st Ave.

623-233-1010

Arizona Natural Selections

9275 W. Peoria Ave., Suite 104

623-878-5954

YOUNGTOWN

Curaleaf

1200 W. Michigan Ave., Suite 5

623-444-5977

GILBERT

Curaleaf

175 S. Hamilton Place, Building 4, Suite #110

480-361-0078

CAVE CREEK



6812 E. Cave Creek Road, Suite #3

480-488-2979

QUEEN CREEK



18423 E. San Tan Blvd., Suite #1

480-550-9121

GOODYEAR



16200 W. Eddie Albert Way

623-932-3859

CASA GRANDE



1860 E. Salk Drive, Suite B-1

520-350-9880

EL MIRAGE



8376 N. El Mirage Road, Building 2, Suite 2

888-249-2927

AVONDALE

Harvest

3828 S. Vermeersch Road

623-792-5032

NEW RIVER

JARS Cannabis

46639 N. Black Canyon Hwy., Suites 1-2

623-936-9333