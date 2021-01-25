Where to Buy Recreational Pot in Metro Phoenix

- Local
On November 3, 2020, Arizona voters approved the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state, and as of Friday, January 22, 2021, sales are underway.
Those 21 years or older can legally purchase up to an ounce of marijuana flower and up to five grams of marijuana in concentrate form.
Here are the dispensaries licensed to sell recreational marijuana throughout the Valley. A few have not started sales yet, but are likely to begin soon.
PHOENIX
Phoenix Urban Greenhouse
2630 W. Indian School Road
480-209-1804
TruMed
1613 N. 40th Street
602-275-1279
Curaleaf
2918 N. Central Ave.
602-466-1087
Curaleaf
17201 N. 19th Ave.
602-388-4400
Curaleaf
1040 E. Camelback Road, Suite A
602-354-3094
Curaleaf
3333 S. Central Ave.
480-739-0366
Curaleaf
2175 N. 83rd Ave.
623-244-5349
MUV Dispensary
12620 N. Cave Creek Road, Suite #1
602-903-0099
Marigold Dispensary
2601 W. Dunlap Ave., Suite #18
602-900-4557
Herbal Wellness Center
4126 W. Indian School Road
602-635-3502
Herbal Wellness Center
1720 E. Deer Valley Road, Suite #101
928-636-5566
Harvest
2017 W. Peoria Ave., Suite A
602-641-3671
YiLo
2841 W. Thunderbird Road
602-539-2828
The Flower Shop
10827 S. 51st St., Suite #104
480-350-7624
The Flower Shop
3155 E. McDowell Road, Suite #2
602-812-4695
Arizona Natural Concepts
1039 E. Carefree Hwy., Suites B & D
602-224-5999
Giving Tree Dispensary
21617 N. Ninth Ave.
623-242-9080
Bloom Dispensary
14 S. 41st Place
602-396-5757
Local Joint
4201 E. University Dr.
602-437-1645
Phoenix Relief Center
6330 S. 35th Ave.
602-276-3401
JARS Cannabis
10040 N. Metro Parkway W.
602-870-8700
SCOTTSDALE
Harvest
15190 N. Hayden Road
480-948-3737
MedMen
8729 E. Manzanita Drive
480-991-3752
Arizona Natural Selections
7320 E. Butherus Drive, Suite #100
480-575-1245
Sol Flower
14980 N. 78th Way
480-420-3300
TEMPE
Sol Flower
1322 N. McClintock Drive
480-795-6363
Sol Flower
2424 W. University Drive
480-664-2017
SWC
520 S. Price Road, Suites #1 and #2
480-245-6751
Harvest
710 W. Elliot Road, Suite #102
480-777-2100
MESA
The Mint Dispensary
330 E. Southern Ave., Suite #37
480-749-6468
Nova Dispensary
1911 W. Broadway Road, Suite #23
480-912-4444
The Flower Shop - Mesa
5205 E. University Drive
480-500-5054
Best Dispensary
1962 N. Higley Road
623-264-2378
Tru-Bliss
6844 E. Parkway Norte
480325-5000
Arizona Natural Selections
938 E. Juanita Ave.
480-272-9888
GreenPharms
7235 E. Hampton Ave., Unit 115
480-410-6705
The Good Dispensary
1842 W. Broadway Road
480-900-8042
Territory Dispensary
550 W. McKellips Road, Building 1
480-581-4010
Territory Dispensary
5409 S. Power Road
480-307-6880
CHANDLER
Territory Dispensary
7200 W. Chandler Blvd., Suite 7
480-636-8032
Sticky Saguaro
12338 E. Riggs Road
602-644-9188
Harvest House of Cannabis
13433 E. Chandler Blvd., Suite A
480-439-7771
Oasis
17006 S. Weber Drive
480626-7333
Oasis Total Health & Wellness Inc
26427 S. Arizona Ave.
602-903-3665
GLENDALE
Oasis
6676 W. Bell Road
623-295-1788
Harvest
13631 N. 59th Ave., Suite B110
623-244-0135
Curealeaf
8160 W. Union Hills Drive, Suite A106
623-385-1310
Reef Dispensaries
5558 W. Bell Road
602-535-0999
SUN CITY
All Greens
10032 W. Bell Road, Suite 100
623-214-0801
Sol Flower
13650 N. 99th Ave.
623-246-8080
White Mountain Health Center Inc
9420 W. Bell Road, Suite 108
623-374-4141
GUADALUPE
The Mint Dispensary
5210 S. Priest Drive
480-749-6468
Harvest
1821 W. Baseline Road
623-404-1420
APACHE JUNCTION
Nature's Wonder
260 W. Apache Trail Drive
480-982-1529
Nirvana Center - Apache Junction
1985 W. Apache Trail, Suite 4
480-935-1090
PEORIA
Bloom
8970 N. 91st Ave.
623-233-1010
Arizona Natural Selections
9275 W. Peoria Ave., Suite 104
623-878-5954
YOUNGTOWN
Curaleaf
1200 W. Michigan Ave., Suite 5
623-444-5977
GILBERT
Curaleaf
175 S. Hamilton Place, Building 4, Suite #110
480-361-0078
CAVE CREEK
Cave Creek Cannabis
6812 E. Cave Creek Road, Suite #3
480-488-2979
QUEEN CREEK
Reef Dispensaries
18423 E. San Tan Blvd., Suite #1
480-550-9121
GOODYEAR
Valley Of The Sun Medical Dispensary
16200 W. Eddie Albert Way
623-932-3859
CASA GRANDE
Harvest
1860 E. Salk Drive, Suite B-1
520-350-9880
EL MIRAGE
Arizona Cannabis Society Dispensary
8376 N. El Mirage Road, Building 2, Suite 2
888-249-2927
AVONDALE
Harvest
3828 S. Vermeersch Road
623-792-5032
NEW RIVER
JARS Cannabis
46639 N. Black Canyon Hwy., Suites 1-2
623-936-9333
