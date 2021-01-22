73 Arizona Dispensaries Can Now Sell Recreational Marijuana. Here They Are.

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.
Legal weed is here.
The Arizona Department of Health Services has given approval to 73 dispensaries to begin selling recreational marijuana products to adults aged 21 and older.
Here are their names and the city they're in:
Cochise County
- Natural Relief Clinic Inc - Bisbee
Coconino County
- Desertview Wellness & Healing Solutions, LLC - Flagstaff
- Arizona Natures Wellness - Sedona
Gila County
- Desert Medical Campus - Payson
Maricopa County
- High Desert Healing Llc - Avondale
- Non Profit Patient Center Inc - Cave Creek
- Azgm 3, Inc - Chandler
- Border Health, Inc - Chandler
- Total Health & Wellness Inc - Chandler
- Total Health & Wellness Inc - Chandler
- Arizona Cannabis Society Inc. - El Mirage
- Fort Mountain Consulting, Llc - El Mirage
- Absolute Health Care Inc - Gilbert
- Ocotillo Vista, Inc. - Glendale
- Pahana, Inc. - Glendale
- Pp Wellness Center - Glendale
- Whoa Qc Inc - Glendale
- G.T.L. Llc - Guadalupe
- Nature Med Inc - Guadalupe
- 4245 Investments Llc - Mesa
- Arizona Wellness Collective 3, Inc - Mesa
- Buds & Roses, Inc - Mesa
- Jamestown Center - Mesa
- Sea Of Green Llc - Mesa
- The Giving Tree Wellness Center Of Mesa Inc - Mesa
- The Healing Center Farmacy Llc - Mesa
- Valley Healing Group Inc - Mesa
- Vending Logistics Llc - Mesa
- Pinal County Wellness Center - Peoria
- Ad, Llc - Phoenix
- Az Compassionate Care Inc - Phoenix
- Catalina Hills Botanical Care Inc - Phoenix
- Devine Desert Healing Inc - Phoenix
- Fort Consulting, Llc - Phoenix
- Greens Goddess Products, Inc - Phoenix
- Healing Healthcare 3 Inc - Phoenix
- Herbal Wellness Center Inc - Phoenix
- Kwerles Inc - Phoenix
- Mohave Valley Consulting, Llc - Phoenix
- Natural Herbal Remedies Inc - Phoenix
- Natural Relief Clinic Inc - Phoenix
- Nature's Healing Center Inc - Phoenix
- Nature's Healing Center Inc - Phoenix
- Organica Patient Group Inc - Phoenix
- Phytotherapeutics Of Tucson - Phoenix
- Rjk Ventures, Inc. - Phoenix
- The Giving Tree Wellness Center Of North Phoenix Inc - Phoenix
- Zonacare - Phoenix
- The Kind Relief Inc - Queen Creek
- Byers Dispensary - Scottsdale
- Csi Solutions Llc - Scottsdale
- Eba Holdings Inc. - Scottsdale
- All Greens Inc - Sun City
- East Valley Patient Wellness Group Inc - Sun City
- Holistic Patient Wellness Group - Tempe
- Salubrious Wellness Clinic Inc - Tempe
- Svaccha, Llc - Tempe
- Kannaboost Technology Inc - Tempe
- K Group Partners Llc - Youngtown
- Sweet 5, Llc - Youngtown
Mohave County
- Verde Dispensary Inc - Kingman
- Abedon Saiz Llc - Lake Havasu City
- Fwa Inc - Lake Havasu City
Pima County
- Arizona Golden Leaf Wellness, Llc - Marana
- Medmar Tanque Verde Llc - Tucson
- Patient Care Center 301, Inc. - Tucson
- Rainbow Collective Inc - Tucson
Pinal County
- Nature's Wonder Inc - Apache Junction
- Svaccha, Llc - Apache Junction
- Medical Pain Relief Inc - Casa Grande
Yavapai County
- Sherri Dunn, Llc - Cottonwood
- 203 Organix, Llc - Prescott
Yuma County
- Jamestown Center - Yuma
A spokesperson at The Mint dispensary, which has a Tempe and a Mesa location, said they will begin sales today (Friday) at 4:20 p.m.
Territory, which has dispensaries in Chandler, Gilbert, and Mesa, says it will also begin selling at its locations at 4:20 p.m.
Curaleaf, which has eight dispensaries across the state, began selling at noon at its shops.
Harvest Health and Recreation operates 15 dispensaries in the state. CEO Steve White tells New Times "12 or 13" of those have been approved so far and are open and already selling recreational marijuana, including the Scottsdale location at 15190 N. Hayden.
"We consummated our first sale 17 seconds, I think, after we received the state's approval today," White said. "I expect to see lines out the door today and probably through the weekend, but I believe traffic should normalize after that."
The approval comes after 60 percent of Arizona voters supported the state's latest attempt to legalize recreational marijuana — Proposition 207 — in November.
Under the new law, adults 21 or older can possess up to an ounce of marijuana, with up to five grams of that being concentrates, and grow up to six cannabis plants at home. The law also allows for medical marijuana dispensaries to begin selling to recreational users after receiving state approval. That has now begun.
Specifically, the measure required the Arizona Department of Health Services to begin accepting applications on January 19 from early applicants: either existing dispensaries or applicants hoping to open one in a county that has less than two dispensaries already.
Some have seen this as a way for the existing industry, which bankrolled the initiative campaign, to grab up the limited number of licenses and maintain a monopoly on the market. But it's also a way to avoid the logistical hitches that slowed rollout in states that tried to build a whole new recreational cannabis system from scratch.
The law gives state regulators 60 days from when the early application window ends on March 9 to begin issuing licenses, but dispensaries expected the state to grant the licenses much sooner — and it looks like that's what has happened.
Sam Richard, executive director of the Arizona Dispensaries Association, said that vendors had earned the trust of state officials, paving the way for a quick approval.
"They're known quantities," he said. "They're known entities to the regulators."
While some in the industry expected an immediate rubberstamp and to begin selling January 20, Richard said that it took slightly longer to get applications submitted than expected and that background checks required that fingerprints be submitted in-person.
"The [Arizona Department of Health Services] itself is anxious to not be the body that stands in the way of adult-use cannabis," he said.
An agency spokesperson told New Times last week that licenses will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis, meaning that it's likely that the number of dispensaries offering recreational products will continue to increase over the next few days. At some point, the state will also issue licenses to 26 new dispensaries through a social-equity program, but the details remain to be worked out.
A spokesperson said ADHS said the agency had already received 61 applications as of Wednesday afternoon.
Some local producers are expecting a 3x growth in sales. Item 9 Labs Chief Revenue Officer Bryce Skalla said that the company has had to find extra space to store the extra packaging they had stocked up on
“We have giant cargo containers… just full of packaging,” he said. ”Where do you put a million jars?”
Skalla also warned that for anyone trying marijuana products for the first time in decades, today's products are a lot stronger. He recommends getting a quarter of what you think you should get.
Recreational sales are also subject to a 16 percent state tax and you can still get in trouble for smoking in public or driving while stoned, so be smart!
Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.