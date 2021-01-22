73 Arizona Dispensaries Can Now Sell Recreational Marijuana. Here They Are.

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Legal weed is here.

The Arizona Department of Health Services has given approval to 73 dispensaries to begin selling recreational marijuana products to adults aged 21 and older.

Here are their names and the city they're in:

Cochise County



Natural Relief Clinic Inc - Bisbee



Coconino County



Desertview Wellness & Healing Solutions, LLC - Flagstaff

- Flagstaff Arizona Natures Wellness - Sedona



Gila County



Desert Medical Campus - Payson



Maricopa County



High Desert Healing Llc - Avondale

- Avondale Non Profit Patient Center Inc - Cave Creek

- Cave Creek Azgm 3, Inc - Chandler

- Chandler Border Health, Inc - Chandler

- Chandler Total Health & Wellness Inc - Chandler

- Chandler Total Health & Wellness Inc - Chandler

- Chandler Arizona Cannabis Society Inc. - El Mirage

- El Mirage Fort Mountain Consulting, Llc - El Mirage

- El Mirage Absolute Health Care Inc - Gilbert

- Gilbert Ocotillo Vista, Inc. - Glendale

- Glendale Pahana, Inc. - Glendale

- Glendale Pp Wellness Center - Glendale

- Glendale Whoa Qc Inc - Glendale

- Glendale G.T.L. Llc - Guadalupe

- Guadalupe Nature Med Inc - Guadalupe

- Guadalupe 4245 Investments Llc - Mesa

Llc - Mesa Arizona Wellness Collective 3, Inc - Mesa

- Mesa Buds & Roses, Inc - Mesa

- Mesa Jamestown Center - Mesa

- Mesa Sea Of Green Llc - Mesa

- Mesa The Giving Tree Wellness Center Of Mesa Inc - Mesa

- Mesa The Healing Center Farmacy Llc - Mesa

- Mesa Valley Healing Group Inc - Mesa

- Mesa Vending Logistics Llc - Mesa

- Mesa Pinal County Wellness Center - Peoria

- Peoria Ad, Llc - Phoenix

- Phoenix Az Compassionate Care Inc - Phoenix

- Phoenix Catalina Hills Botanical Care Inc - Phoenix

- Phoenix Devine Desert Healing Inc - Phoenix

- Phoenix Fort Consulting, Llc - Phoenix

- Phoenix Greens Goddess Products, Inc - Phoenix

- Phoenix Healing Healthcare 3 Inc - Phoenix

- Phoenix Herbal Wellness Center Inc - Phoenix

- Phoenix Kwerles Inc - Phoenix

- Phoenix Mohave Valley Consulting, Llc - Phoenix

- Phoenix Natural Herbal Remedies Inc - Phoenix

- Phoenix Natural Relief Clinic Inc - Phoenix

- Phoenix Nature's Healing Center Inc - Phoenix

- Phoenix Nature's Healing Center Inc - Phoenix

- Phoenix Organica Patient Group Inc - Phoenix

- Phoenix Phytotherapeutics Of Tucson - Phoenix

- Phoenix Rjk Ventures, Inc. - Phoenix

- Phoenix The Giving Tree Wellness Center Of North Phoenix Inc - Phoenix

- Phoenix Zonacare - Phoenix

- Phoenix The Kind Relief Inc - Queen Creek

- Queen Creek Byers Dispensary - Scottsdale

- Scottsdale Csi Solutions Llc - Scottsdale

- Scottsdale Eba Holdings Inc. - Scottsdale

- Scottsdale All Greens Inc - Sun City

- Sun City East Valley Patient Wellness Group Inc - Sun City

- Sun City Holistic Patient Wellness Group - Tempe

- Tempe Salubrious Wellness Clinic Inc - Tempe

- Tempe Svaccha, Llc - Tempe

- Tempe Kannaboost Technology Inc - Tempe

- Tempe K Group Partners Llc - Youngtown

- Youngtown Sweet 5, Llc - Youngtown



Mohave County



Verde Dispensary Inc - Kingman

- Kingman Abedon Saiz Llc - Lake Havasu City

- Lake Havasu City Fwa Inc - Lake Havasu City



Pima County



Arizona Golden Leaf Wellness, Llc - Marana

- Marana Medmar Tanque Verde Llc - Tucson

- Tucson Patient Care Center 301, Inc. - Tucson

- Tucson Rainbow Collective Inc - Tucson



Pinal County



Nature's Wonder Inc - Apache Junction

- Apache Junction Svaccha, Llc - Apache Junction

- Apache Junction Medical Pain Relief Inc - Casa Grande



Yavapai County



Sherri Dunn, Llc - Cottonwood

- Cottonwood 203 Organix, Llc - Prescott



Yuma County



Jamestown Center - Yuma



A spokesperson at The Mint dispensary, which has a Tempe and a Mesa location, said they will begin sales today (Friday) at 4:20 p.m.

Territory, which has dispensaries in Chandler, Gilbert, and Mesa, says it will also begin selling at its locations at 4:20 p.m.

Curaleaf, which has eight dispensaries across the state, began selling at noon at its shops.

Harvest Health and Recreation operates 15 dispensaries in the state. CEO Steve White tells New Times "12 or 13" of those have been approved so far and are open and already selling recreational marijuana, including the Scottsdale location at 15190 N. Hayden.

"We consummated our first sale 17 seconds, I think, after we received the state's approval today," White said. "I expect to see lines out the door today and probably through the weekend, but I believe traffic should normalize after that."

The approval comes after 60 percent of Arizona voters supported the state's latest attempt to legalize recreational marijuana — Proposition 207 — in November.

Under the new law, adults 21 or older can possess up to an ounce of marijuana, with up to five grams of that being concentrates, and grow up to six cannabis plants at home. The law also allows for medical marijuana dispensaries to begin selling to recreational users after receiving state approval. That has now begun.

Specifically, the measure required the Arizona Department of Health Services to begin accepting applications on January 19 from early applicants: either existing dispensaries or applicants hoping to open one in a county that has less than two dispensaries already.

Some have seen this as a way for the existing industry, which bankrolled the initiative campaign, to grab up the limited number of licenses and maintain a monopoly on the market. But it's also a way to avoid the logistical hitches that slowed rollout in states that tried to build a whole new recreational cannabis system from scratch.

The law gives state regulators 60 days from when the early application window ends on March 9 to begin issuing licenses, but dispensaries expected the state to grant the licenses much sooner — and it looks like that's what has happened.

Sam Richard, executive director of the Arizona Dispensaries Association, said that vendors had earned the trust of state officials, paving the way for a quick approval.

"They're known quantities," he said. "They're known entities to the regulators."

While some in the industry expected an immediate rubberstamp and to begin selling January 20, Richard said that it took slightly longer to get applications submitted than expected and that background checks required that fingerprints be submitted in-person.

"The [Arizona Department of Health Services] itself is anxious to not be the body that stands in the way of adult-use cannabis," he said.

An agency spokesperson told New Times last week that licenses will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis, meaning that it's likely that the number of dispensaries offering recreational products will continue to increase over the next few days. At some point, the state will also issue licenses to 26 new dispensaries through a social-equity program, but the details remain to be worked out.

A spokesperson said ADHS said the agency had already received 61 applications as of Wednesday afternoon.

Some local producers are expecting a 3x growth in sales. Item 9 Labs Chief Revenue Officer Bryce Skalla said that the company has had to find extra space to store the extra packaging they had stocked up on

“We have giant cargo containers… just full of packaging,” he said. ”Where do you put a million jars?”

Skalla also warned that for anyone trying marijuana products for the first time in decades, today's products are a lot stronger. He recommends getting a quarter of what you think you should get.

Recreational sales are also subject to a 16 percent state tax and you can still get in trouble for smoking in public or driving while stoned, so be smart!