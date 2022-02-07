Tips for Arizona's Bewildered Dispensary Newbie

Most marijuana dispensaries are cash-only so look up the prices of potential products before you go and tack on the state excise tax of 16% for recreational customers. Some larger dispensaries do accept debit cards with an extra fee and many dispensaries have ATMs indoors, which also add a processing charge.



From the unassuming exteriors of marijuana dispensaries, it's hard for newcomers to imagine the ambiance inside can be welcoming or even chill. Plus, of course, it's hard to envision the wide range of products for any and all needs that awaits.The experience can be overwhelming for a newbie, who doesn't know what to expect. Displays showcase a dizzying array of products, ranging from marijuana buds, concentrates, and edibles to cartridges, paraphernalia, and more.Anyone unfamiliar with cannabis may not know where to start.Rob Lemberes, chief operations officer at The Flower Shop, which is currently remodeling its three stores in east Phoenix, Ahwatukee, and Mesa, offered some ideas.“Don't be afraid to do a little bit of research and look at what you think you want,” Lemberes said, adding it helps when customers enter with an idea of what they are looking for.Also, don't feel rushed just because there is a line, he explained. Take time to get the most out of being in the store.Many first-time dispensary customers are people turning 21, people such as Emily Fehrenbach.Since her recent milestone birthday, she has been to Territory Dispensary in Chandler three times. Like others reaching legal age, she had no experience with cannabis products. Her main intention was relaxation.“The first time I didn't know what I was doing and I didn't know what to get. So I just went up and talked to the guy and told him what I was looking for,” she said. “It was a good experience overall.”Dispensaries can carry a wide variety of products, some more unusual than others.“I was shocked at how many different selections I could choose from. They had a lot of products ranging in the strength of the strain. That was interesting to me,” Fehrenbach said.After her few trips, Fehrenbach explained she will definitely be going back and is interested in going to different dispensaries.Theo Ash, who turned 21 last fall, has yet to go to a dispensary, mainly because he hasn't felt the need.“If I was dealing with a chronic injury or just stress, and I got into cannabis, obviously I would need a place to start,” Ash said. “I wouldn't really know what to do or what I needed to get.”He said the dispensary, along with some internet research, is a good place to start.One hump to get over, if you are unfamiliar with products and lingo, is understanding what things are.“Getting started on things is the toughest part because you can look like an idiot. That's true for many hobbies,” Ash said. “It would be more comfortable if I went in [to the dispensary] and I just sounded like I knew exactly what I was talking about. I would prefer that but it's just not a realistic starting place.”Lingo can range from indica, sativa, and hybrid when talking about types of strains, to shatter, crumble, wax and dabs, in reference to cannabis concentrate. Then there are all the accessories that go with different products such as cones, dab rigs (for concentrates), bongs, and various electric vaporizers.This can be overwhelming for anyone unfamiliar, so here are some of the more common terms a newbie might hear.Once the lingo is mastered, then the new customer has to get used to the layout.Lamberes said another group new to dispensaries is middle-aged adults. Kimberly Donohue, a new Phoenix resident, who is temporarily escaping the Midwest winter, could be a part of this new customer base, but isn't so sure yet.Donohue hasn’t used cannabis products mainly because she doesn't know how they will affect her. For now, she and feels like she is able to relax without that little extra something.“The whole thought of it is a little intimidating,” she said.She has never gone to a dispensary, nor has much knowledge of cannabis products.“I would have to rely on the expertise of the staff for sure,” she said. Donohue, like many others, would be interested in products in order to get a better night’s sleep.For her, the other major plus to legalization is knowing what you are getting.“That makes me feel more confident in what I'm purchasing,” she said.While she does not consume cannabis products currently, she is open to trying it in the comfort of her home when she and her husband retire in the near future.If that sounds like you, don’t be afraid to do research and try something out if it is intriguing. And enjoy the experience. That's what marijuana consumption is all about.