Dope Tunes: 10 Strain-Specific Playlists for Your Next Smoke Session

Since recreational weed was legalized in Arizona earlier this year, folks are hitting up the dispensaries in droves. Whether you’re a pot newbie, or an old-school pro, there’s something essential for every smoke session: good music.

But don’t just slap on Led Zeppelin or Sublime and get to it; with so many different strains available, each with its own accompanying effects, you’ll need the right soundtrack. So, that’s what we’ve done: selected a few songs for some popular strains, providing the best tunes to maximize that accompanying boost in creativity or rush of pure peace. Because whatever you’re enjoying, it’s always best with dope tunes.

Purple Skunk (Sativa): Promises Euphoria and Happiness

Dorian Concept, "Trilingual Dance Sexperience"

This bizarre, extra-angular electro gem is the unofficial soundtrack of sweaty dance parties for one.

Cobra Starship, "Bring It!"

Can a song recorded for the Snakes on a Plane film soundtrack be a genuinely catchy pop-rock anthem? Smoking pot has certainly facilitated stranger things.

Frankie and His Fingers, "Doin' The Jargow Jig"

Here, dance like you’re still in college, watching your friend’s band while drinking $3 watered-down beer.

A Giant Dog, "Bendover"

If you ever need to feel like you’re 12 feet tall and made of rock ‘n’ roll magic, this is the song to play on repeat.

Maui Wowie (Sativa): Emphasizes Relaxation and Creativity

Kid Cudi, "Cudi Spazzin’"

The rapper actually has a song called "Maui Wowie." This one, though, has a chorus that’s both life-affirming and nonetheless totally bumpin’.

Jay Z, "Thank You"

There’s something about a boastful Jay Z that just gets the juices flow. That, and the verses referencing 9/11 will make any creative type deeply envious.

Vundabar, "Acetone"

Just forget the subject matter (it’s reportedly about caring for a dying loved one). Instead, let the rhythm section sway you into a head-space of repetitive creativity.

Sun Seeker, "Georgia Dust"

This earnest love song does wonders to strip away both ego and anger, leaving only the purest feelings of sentimentality.

Pineapple Express (Sativa): A Mood Enhancement

Alkaline Trio, "Private Eye"

Emo isn’t exactly everyone’s jam, but this song manages to blend both deeply weird vibes and lyricism with the headrush of a genuine sports anthem.

Giggs, "Reminiscing"

In which Britain’s most grimy MC overloads listeners with nostalgia. It’ll make the good ol’ days worth recapturing — if only for a few minutes.

Nickel Creek, "Destination"

A bluegrass jam about leaving a bad relationship behind in the dust. It’s a shot of bravery and self-esteem accompanied by some sweet mandolin.

Idles, "Never Fight A Man With A Perm"

Not only does this song offer generally solid life advice, but it’s snarling punk energy will make you feel like you’ve won an actual street fight.

Sour Diesel (Sativa): A Sudden Shot of Energy

Cake, "The Distance"

Is this a song about a loser who can’t give up his pursuit of excellence? Yes. But that doesn’t change the fact it’s catchy enough to resurrect the dead.

No Doubt, "Six Feet Under"

This is a pop song with a side of existentialism. Don’t let the heady lyrics sway you, though; it’s a shot to the heart and brain in equal measure.

Ashnikko feat. Kelis, "Deal With It"

Some might dismiss this as modern pop garbage. Those people, though, are missing out on a heaping helping of self-empowerment.

Shawn Wasabi, "Burnt Rice"

Don’t fret if this is sounds like more modern junk a la Ashnikko. What matters is that it dissolves self-doubt and transforms anyone into an expert dancer.

OG Shark (Hybrid): Promotes Pure Sedation

Parquet Courts, "Captive of the Sun"

This song is like if Beck and Butthole Surfers had a baby somehow. Let those kooky vibes and expert musicianship lull you into a state of true peace.

Forest Management, "A Moment Before Exiting"

If you really need to find a place of quiet contemplation, this eight-minute slice of dreamy ambient more than does the trick.

Houseplants, "Pale Moon"

With its gentle instrumentation and gorgeous vocal harmonies, this song is built for decompressing in a comfy couch or beanbag chair.

Radiohead, "Pyramid Song"

If you can somehow listen to this heartbreaking song without weeping openly, you’re infinitely more brave than 90 percent of the human population.

Jack Herer (Sativa): A Classic Sleep Aid

Bedouine, "One of These Days"

Part love song, part self-help anthem, you can ride this wave of hope and promise into the deepest of sleeps.

The Roots, "DillaTUDE: The Flight of Titus"

Amid an album of dense jazz-rap fusion, this instrumental ditty will carry you away with its pure technicality and sense of playfulness.

Nadia Reid, "I Come Home to You"

Few people can capture the depth, elegance, and peace that comes with true love like the New Zealand-based singer-songwriter.

Sampha, "Plastic 100°C"

Forget a spaceship; just drop this song on, turn on some LEDs, and you’ll be floating in low orbit in no time.

Lemon Sour Diesel (Hybrid): Remain Relaxed but Focused

Bill Orcutt, "A Writhing Jar"

Best known for his noise rock band Harry Pussy, Bill Orcutt’s experimental music blends the gentle and the jagged to soothe and entice any soul.

The Range, "Five Four"

This mish-mash of YouTube samples results in a track that’s both unsettling and beguiling — the perfect song for winding down any time.

Paul Simon, "She Moves On"

A love song (of sorts) to Carrie Fisher, this underrated gem will smack you in the face with its earnestness and strip away even your most personal of emotional barriers.

Knox Fortune, "Lil Thing"

This earnest rehash of early ‘90s R&B, with a slight modern tinge, will move you to a. make cool art or b. ride your BMX bike to a partner’s house.

White Widow (Hybrid): Offers a Boost in Creativity

Flasher, "Material"

This Washington, D.C.-based trio make peppy, totally technical punk that serves as a distilled injection of pure creativity.

Logic, "Fade Away"

If Logic can somehow make death and existentialism sound so deeply catchy, then maybe you can find the time and energy to create something halfway decent.

The Lonely Forest, "Turn Off This Song and Go Outside"

A bright and hugely catchy reminder to go out, enjoy the world, and find what you need to actually live life.

Oliver Tree, "All That"

Don’t waste too much time trying to decipher who is Oliver Tree or what exactly he's doing. Instead, enjoy these 20 CCs of swagger as you tear through your day.

Purple Kush (Indica): For Battling Life’s Many Stresses

Drug Church, "Work-Shy"

In which a punk band expertly rails against Marx and the working class. It’s the perfect antidote to a long day of slaving away at work for the man.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra, "Swim and Sleep (Like a Shark)"

No one’s really sure if sharks live as serene a life as depicted here, but you won’t care after a listen or two.

Fischerspooner, "Emerge"

If you listen to this synth-pop jam a few times, you'll want to immediately strip out of your work clothes, run into the desert, and rave the night away.

Queen, "Princes of the Universe"

Forget the rest of their rich catalog: this is Queen’s ultimate contribution to "music to make you feel godlike and untouchable."

Blue Dream (Hybrid): Known for Helping with Depression

Adrianne Lenker, "symbol"

The Big Thief frontwoman’s solo output is so beautiful, it should shake loose years of emotion in the very best ways possible.

Neil Young, "Old Man"

This folk classic contextualizes both fame and getting older, doing so in a way that uplifts without ever placating listeners.

METZ, "A Boat to Drown In"

This giant noise-rock anthem has a surprisingly inspiring message: all you need to escape a bad situation is the sheer desire to change (and some sick guitar hooks to boot).

Deniece Williams, "Let's Hear It for the Boy"

There’s just something about this quirky ‘80s pop ballad that makes you think there’s someone out there endlessly cheering your name.