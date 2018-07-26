Here's the 2018 Apache Lake Music Festival Lineup

Get ready to take your cooler and tent out of storage: The Apache Lake Music Festival is back in action.
For the last eight years, the ALMF have transformed the Apache Lake Marina & Resort into a weekend showcase and bacchanalia for local musicians. Whereas most local festivals like FORM and Innings put the focus on touring acts, ALMF is a 100 percent local music fest. And for its ninth year, Apache Lake is putting together a veritable dream team of Arizona bands.
While this year’s lineup includes some returning acts from ALMF 2017 (Banana Gun, Bear Ghost, Japhy’s Descent, Los Chollas Peligrosas, Sara Robinson Band, The Sink or Swim, The Sugar Thieves, and The Woodworks), it also features some fresh new faces and bands that have rocked Apache Lake in older iterations of the fest.
This year’s ALMF is happening on October 26 and 27. The event will take place at Apache Lake Marina and Resort, located near the 229.5 mile marker at Roosevelt. Attendees can opt to camp out by the lake or get a hotel room at the resort (which has a restaurant and bar). There's also a convenience store, on-site parking, and boats are available to rent throughout the festival.
Check out the full lineup below:
Ali A and The Agency
Banana Gun
Bear Ghost
The Black Moods
Captain Squeegee
Dr. Delicious
The Edisons
Elizabeth Rose
Future Exes
Good Rust
Harper and the Moths
House of Stairs
Hyperbella
Japhy’s Descent
Las Chollas Peligrosas
New Chums
The Psychedelephants
Rose Colored Eyes
Sara Robinson Band
Scattered Melodies
The Sink or Swim
Snailmate
The Sugar Thieves
Sunset Voodoo
Twin Ponies
The Uncommon Good
Wes Williams & His Nola FunkGrass
The Woodworks
Wyves
XIXA
Apache Lake Music Festival. Noon to midnight, October 26 and 27 at Apache Lake Marina and Resort, mile marker 229.5, Roosevelt; 928-467-2511; apachelakemusicfestival.com. Tickets are $53.74 via Eventbrite.
