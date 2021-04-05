Alice Cooper Anounces CoopStock, Plus More Phoenix Concert News

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Here’s a rundown of fresh concert-related news to start your week, including info about an outdoor charity concert being staged by Alice Cooper, the postponement of a gig by Adam Ant, and new dates for local shows by Tennis and The Garden.

Alice Cooper Putting On CoopStock Outdoor Concert

Weeks after releasing his chart-topping new album, Detroit Stories, resident Phoenix rock legend Alice Cooper is planning to stage a one-night charity concert called CoopStock at Mesa’s Las Sendas Golf Club on Saturday, April 24.

Subtitled “Music on the Green,” the outdoor event will benefit Cooper’s new Solid Rock Teen Center in Mesa and will feature performances by the shock-rocker, onetime Foreigner singer Lou Gramm, KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer, and ASIA featuring John Payne. Food trucks and a live auction are also planned.

General admission is $89 for seating on the grass, which includes the option to bring lawn chairs and blankets. “Groovy seats” are $200 and offer perks like a limited-edition commemorative Alice Cooper chair, valet parking, and access to executive bathrooms and private bars. Tickets and more info are available here.

Adam Ant Show Postponed



Influential post-punk/New Wave artist Adam Ant won’t be making a stop in Phoenix next month as originally planned. According to local promoter Luckyman Concerts, Ant has postponed his upcoming tour celebrating his 1982 debut LP Friend or Foe, which included a concert on Tuesday, May 18, at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Phoenix. No makeup dates have been announced but existing tickets for the show will be honored.

Come jam at Celebrity Theatre next week. Celebrity Theatre

Celebrity Theatre Hosting Parking Lot Country Jam

Country music fans looking for something to tide them over until the concert scene returns to normal are in luck. Celebrity Theatre will host the “Parking Lot Country Jam” on Friday, April 16, featuring performances by local artists Shari Rowe and Matt Farris. The event, which starts at 6:30 p.m., will offer a drive-in concert format and include social distancing. General admission is $25 per person and VIP tickets (which are located closer to the stage) are $35.

Tennis and The Garden’s Concerts Rescheduled

Fans of Tennis and The Garden rejoice: New dates for upcoming Phoenix shows by both indie bands have been announced by their respective local promoters. Tennis, the indie pop duo composed of Patrick Riley and Alaina Moore, is now scheduled to perform at Crescent Ballroom on Friday, October 15. Meanwhile, experimental rock act The Garden will make its own visit to the downtown Phoenix venue on Friday, December 10. Previously purchased tickets for both shows can be used for entry.