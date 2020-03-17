 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
If we can't be together like this, let's find a different way.
If we can't be together like this, let's find a different way.
Leavitt Wells

An Open Letter to the Valley Creative Community

Jason Keil | March 17, 2020 | 7:00am
AA

Dear members and friends of the Phoenix creative community:

I wish you were here under different circumstances — reading a feature about a local artist, say, or an interview with a musician blowing through town.

The coronavirus has changed all that. Rather than focusing, as we love, on the music and art that brings together the Valley, we've been bombarded with one cancellation after another.

Related Stories

The cancellations are the right thing to do to protect each other during this uncertain time. But it's hard. The last week has been particularly difficult for me, and I know how hard so many of you work to make ends meet while pursuing creative endeavors. And I know that others are already missing the freedom to go out to forget the difficulties of life for a few hours with friends. Sometimes you want to hear or see something that makes you feel less alone. I love those moments when a sculpture, painting, or performance transforms my way of thinking. But right now, that's not possible.

Music and art are still happening around us. They're just not happening in a club, gallery, or arena at the moment. That means, for the time being, Phoenix New Times will be shifting its focus a little bit in terms of our coverage.

We still want to share these the stories of Phoenix's artists — particularly in the face of these weird and uncertain times. Without physical spaces to congregate, I want our music and arts sections to become one of the places Valley creatives can gather to feel connected. 

So, talk to me. You can share stories about your first concert, or the moment you knew you were meant to be an artist, or the details of your next project. It's not a stage or a museum, but I'd like these sections to be a space where the community can get together and communicate about arts, music, and life.

Let's talk. Feel free to email your ideas at jason.keil@newtimes.com, and please be kind to each other out there.

 
Jason Keil is the culture editor for Phoenix New Times. He loves local music, co-hosts a podcast about NBC’s The Good Place and knows too much about James Bond movies.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >