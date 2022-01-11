Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Classic Rock

A Beatles Tribute Show Is Coming to Tempe for One Night Only

January 11, 2022 7:58AM

If you never got to see The Beatles in concert, this is (kind of) your chance.
If you never got to see The Beatles in concert, this is (kind of) your chance. Matt Christine Photography
It's been more than 50 years since the Beatles broke up, but interest in the Fab Four hasn't waned a bit.

If you count yourself among the ranks of the Beatlemaniacs, we've got news: A big-budget tribute concert is coming to ASU Gammage in Tempe.

RAIN — A Tribute to The Beatles will perform their show The Best of Abbey Road Live on Wednesday, April 27.

RAIN, whose current members are Steve Landes, Paul Curatolo, Alastar McNeil, and Aaron Chiazza, will deliver the highlights of The Beatles' 1969 album as well as plenty of their earlier hits. The Associated Press called the group "the next best thing to seeing The Beatles."

Related Stories

I support

Phoenix New Times
Phoenix New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us


Tickets went on sale yesterday on the ASU Gammage website. Cost is $30 to $90.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 1.6.22

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation