A Beatles Tribute Show Is Coming to Tempe for One Night Only

If you count yourself among the ranks of the Beatlemaniacs, we've got news: A big-budget tribute concert is coming to ASU Gammage in Tempe.
RAIN — A Tribute to The Beatles will perform their show The Best of Abbey Road Live on Wednesday, April 27.
RAIN, whose current members are Steve Landes, Paul Curatolo, Alastar McNeil, and Aaron Chiazza, will deliver the highlights of The Beatles' 1969 album as well as plenty of their earlier hits. The Associated Press called the group "the next best thing to seeing The Beatles."
Tickets went on sale yesterday on the ASU Gammage website. Cost is $30 to $90.